Mortar bombs hit Israeli military position in Golan Heights -army
January 28, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 3 years ago

Mortar bombs hit Israeli military position in Golan Heights -army

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Mortar bombs hit an Israeli military position in the occupied Golan Heights on Wednesday, the Israeli army said, shortly after a military vehicle nearby on the Lebanon border was hit by an anti-tank missile.

There were no casualties in the mortar attack, while four soldiers were wounded in the anti-tank missile attack claimed by Lebanese Hezbollah.

The incidents came several hours after Israel launched an air strike in Syria. Tensions that have escalated in the frontier area over the past 10 days after an Israeli strike in Syria which killed several Hezbollah men and an Iranian general. (Writing by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

