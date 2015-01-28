FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UN peacekeeper killed - UN Lebanon force spokesman
#Energy
January 28, 2015 / 12:55 PM / 3 years ago

UN peacekeeper killed - UN Lebanon force spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, Jan 28 (Reuters) - A member of the United Nations peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon (UNIFIL) was killed on Wednesday, a U.N. spokesman said, without giving details of how.

“One peacekeeper was killed. We are looking into the circumstances of this tragic incident,” said Andrea Tenenti, spokesman for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon.

The incident happened close to the Israeli-occupied Shebaa Farms area, he said. Israel and Hezbollah have been trading fire on Wednesday around the frontier area.

Tenenti said the head of UNIFIL was in close contact with all parties and had urged “maximum restraint” to prevent an escalation. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

