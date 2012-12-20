MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai rallies to 10-day high; mkts mixed before weekend

DUBAI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Dubai’s index hit a 10-day high on Thursday as investors target high dividend yield stocks, while other regional markets mixed ahead of a weekend which promises more protests in Egypt.

Dubai’s benchmark rose 0.6 percent to its highest close since Dec. 10.

Bellwether Emaar Properties climbed 0.5 percent amid sustained interest from foreign investors betting that Dubai’s long-troubled real estate sector is showing signs of recovery.

The emirate announced last month plans for a huge tourism and retail development including the largest shopping mall in the world to be built by conglomerate Dubai Holding and Emaar.

Budget carrier Air Arabia and telecom operator du advance 2.6 and 0.9 percent respectively, with this pair seen as offering high dividend yields.

“We’re still relatively cheap and we have the dividend-led uptick coming up. Some people will be positioning ahead of it,” said Shehzad Janab, head of asset management at Dubai-based Daman.

Dubai’s top listed bank Emirates NBD added 0.7 percent after it agreed to buy a 95.2 percent stake in BNP Paribas’ Egyptian arm, expanding its footprint.

In Abu Dhabi, banks helped lift the index, which closed 0.3 percent higher.

First Gulf Bank rose 0.9 percent and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank gained 0.7 percent.

In Egypt, the bourse rose to a fresh four-week high as Arab investors bought into risk ahead of the second round of voting on a new constitution.

Commercial International Bank rose 2 percent and Telecom Egypt added 4 percent. Amer Group dropped 8.1 percent, after a dividend payout of 12.2 percent.

“I don’t think that we will see another rally in the near term even if the political situation ends,” said Mohabeldeen Agena, head of technical analysis at Cairo’s Beltone Financial.

“We might move flat, trying to absorb the selling pressure that exist in the upper levels. Any sharp rise in the currency will change my view from neutral to bullish.”

The pound fell to an eight-year low against the dollar in early November, while on Saturday Egypt will stage a final round of voting on a new Islamist-backed draft constitution that has divided the country.

Egyptian Islamist groups are planning a mass protest in Alexandria on Friday, a move that will raise tensions a day before the final stage of the referendum.

Cairo’s benchmark gained 0.4 percent to 5,443 points, its highest close since Nov. 21.

The market faces resistance at around 5,500 - 5,600, which could bring the market back down towards the 5,100-5,200 level, Agena said, adding that breaching this resistance is unlikely before year-end.

Elsewhere, Doha’s measure climbed 0.4 percent to its highest close since Nov. 25. The market rallied on what analysts said was a technical break-out. The next resistance is seen at 8,450.

Gainers outnumbered losers 15 to two on the 20-stock index. Qatar Telecom rose 1.8 percent, Qatar National Bank gained 0.6 percent and Vodafone Qatar added 3.1 percent.

THURSDAY‘S HIGHLIGHTS

DUBAI

* The index rose 0.6 percent to 1,601 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index gained 0.3 percent to 2,620 points.

QATAR

* The index advanced 0.4 percent to 8,443 points.

EGYPT

* The index gained 0.4 percent to 5,443 points.

OMAN

* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 5,684 points.

KUWAIT

* The index eased 0.06 percent to 5,983 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index fell 1.1 percent to 1,035 points.