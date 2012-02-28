MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi at new 41-mth high, turnover spikes; most Gulf up

DUBAI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s bourse ended at a new 41-month high on Tuesday after a session of volatile trading which saw the largest turnover in more than four years, as most other regional markets also extended gains.

The kingdom’s index rose 0.3 percent to 7,169 points, its highest close since September 2008.

Stocks worth 16.1 billion riyals ($4.29 billion) were traded, the highest in a session since January 2008.

Interest was focused on petrochemicals, with market leader Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) rising 0.3 percent.

“This is not unexpected but unusual. (The high turnover) is because of intra-day profit-taking which opened up entry levels for bluechips stocks, bringing in more investors,” said Turki Fadaak, head of research at Al Bilad Investment.

“The Saudi index has not reached the levels it saw in the first half of 2008, unlike the U.S. markets. There is still room for upside, as Saudi catches up with those markets.”

He said the index could reach levels of 9,000 - 10,000 points, depending on first and second-quarter earnings.

Alinma Bank gained 2.7 percent, Etihad Etisalat climbed 3.7 percent and rival telecom firm Zain Saudi advanced 1.9 percent.

In Dubai, the index broke a strong resistance level, rising 2.7 percent, to hit a 15-month high. Retail investor-driven buying continued amid a bullish market trend.

Dubai’s year-to-date gains stand at 25.5 percent, having initially slumped to a seven and half-year low in January.

“I’ve been surprised by the strength of the rally in Dubai and that it just keeps going with little hesitation,” said Bruce Powers, head of research and analysis at Trust Securities.

“Dubai’s general index today breached the previous swing high of 1,691 points, which is bullish for the medium-term. Short-term though it’s hard to ignore how overbought the market is. This momentum cannot go on forever.”

Most stocks gained with heavy trading on Emaar Properties , which rose 2.9 percent. Contractor Arabtec jumped 9.4 percent and National Central Cooling (Tabreed) leapt 12.8 percent.

In Abu Dhabi, the index rallied for an eighth-straight session, rising 0.7 percent. It extended year-to-date gains to 7.9 percent.

Elsewhere, Qatar’s index slipped for a second session from Sunday’s seven-week high, down 0.7 percent.

Commercial Bank of Qatar fell 9 percent after going ex-dividend. It proposed a cash dividend of 6 riyals per share.

In Oman, the index rose 1.1 percent to its highest close since August 2011, and volumes hit a seven-week high.

Galfar Engineering jumped 8.7 percent on expectations it will win a contract for the first phase of the Al Batinah South Expressway Project, a 138 million rial ($358.4 million) tender.

Renaissance Services gained 4.3 percent, Oman National Investment Corporation climbed 7.7 percent and Transgulf Investment Holding surged 8.2 percent.

Some 26.6 million shares were traded, compared to 12 million on Monday and 6.9 million the previous day.

In Kuwait, the benchmark climbed 0.4 percent, resuming its rally after a two-day public holiday. The index is up 5.2 percent in 2012.

