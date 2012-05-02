MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt falls after clashes; Dubai extends decline

CAIRO/DUBAI, May 2 (Reuters) - Egypt’s market fell on Wednesday as concerns weighed over the country’s transition to democracy after deadly clashes near the Defence Ministry in Cairo, while Dubai’s bourse fell for a sixth session and other markets were flat.

Cairo’s benchmark index fell 0.6 percent

“The market is reacting to the violence and clashes,” said Mohamed Radwan of Pharos Securities.

Eleven people were killed and more than 160 wounded near the ministry after armed men assaulted protesters demanding an end to army rule, prompting two Islamist candidates to suspend their presidential election campaigns.

“There seems to be a complete political fragmentation,” Radwan said, citing problems over the drafting of a constitution and speculation that the presidential election scheduled to begin on May 23 may be postponed.

Real estate stocks tumbled as local investors in particular bailed out.

Palm Hills slumped 7.9 percent, Egyptian Resorts lost 6.3 percent, Talaat Moustafa dropped 5 percent and Amer Group declined 2.9 percent.

In the United Arab Emirates, Dubai’s large-caps dragged down the index to a 10-week low, nearly breaking it out of its sideways trend.

Heavyweight Emaar Properties dropped 3.1 percent, trimming 2012 gains to 22.6 percent, after it went ex-dividend.

Dubai Investments fell 7.4 percent, also going ex-dividend. Lender Emirates NBD and telecom operator du shed 1.4 and 0.3 percent respectively.

The index fell 1.6 percent to its lowest finish since Feb. 21. The benchmark is still up 18 percent this year.

“Markets around the world have gone up quite a bit, especially in Dubai earlier this year, so we have to worry about some sort of a pause over the summer,” said an Abu Dhabi-based trader who asked not to be identified.

“But if companies continue to come out with reasonably good numbers, you might see more activity in this summer compared to other summers.”

Abu Dhabi’s index ended little changed.

In Qatar, the bourse eased 0.07 percent, down for a second session in five.

Barwa Real Estate extended declines, falling 1.1 percent, since posting a 47 percent drop in quarterly earnings.

Elsewhere, Saudi Arabia’s bourse gave up early-session gains driven by upbeat global markets and finished flat as day traders booked profits.

“In the last few week, the correlation with global markets has returned slightly,” said Tariq Alalaiwat, Saudi-based research analyst at NCB Capital.

“If the global picture clears up and begins to look brighter than we might see some more activity in the petchem names.”

European shares joined in a worldwide rally on Wednesday after strong U.S. factory activity data and a pickup in Asia raised hopes of a global economic recovery.

Elsewhere, Oman’s index ended 0.3 percent higher and Kuwait’s index climbed 0.6 percent.

WEDNESDAY‘S HIGHLIGHTS

EGYPT

* The measure fell 0.8 percent to 4,907 points.

DUBAI

* The index slipped 1.6 percent to 1,596 points.

ABU DHABI

* The measure ended flat at 2,505 points.

QATAR

* The index eased 0.07 percent to 8,666 points.

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index ended flat at 7,546 points.

KUWAIT

* The index gained 0.6 percent to 6,441 points.

OMAN

* The measure rose 0.3 percent to 5,852 points. (Editing by Firouz Sedarat)