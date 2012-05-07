MIDEAST STOCKS-Orascom lifts Egypt; most Gulf bourses down

CAIRO/DUBAI, May 7 (Reuters) - Orascom Construction Industries (OCI) gained on Monday ahead of an expected demerger approval, helping lift Egypt’s bourse, while most Gulf markets fell as falling oil prices and global shares weighed.

Shares in OCI, Cairo’s biggest listed company, gained 3.4 percent, with the main index up 1.1 percent. A May 17shareholders meeting is to vote on a proposal to split the firm’s construction and fertilisers businesses into two companies.

“The potential in OCI is what pushed the move upwards along with CIB maintaining its targets,” said Hisham Metwalli of Arab Finance Brokerage. “It is mostly short-term trading awaiting what will happen on 23-24 May.”

OCI said the long-planned demerger would widen the investor base of the two new entities, make their management more flexible and make their credit profile more attractive to lender.

Commercial International Bank gained 1.8 percent ahead of its results on Wednesday. The bank is expected to post strong first-quarter numbers.

EFG Hermes rose 1.5 percent in heavy trade, resuming trade after a one-day suspension. It said on Friday it sealed a deal with Qatar’s QInvest to form a region-wide investment bank.

In Saudi Arabia, the index fell 0.3 percent, down for a third session after a drop in oil prices.

Petrochemical and banking bluechip stocks led the decline. Heavyweight Al Rajhi Bank dipped 0.7 percent and Bank AlBilad shed 1.4 percent. Bellwether Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) slipped 0.3 percent, while small-cap Nama Chemicals dropped 9.9 percent.

“The market was much more stable today but the impact of lower oil prices came through to petrochemicals,” said Muhammad Faisal Potrik, research analyst at Riyad Capital.

“As long we are around the $100 mark, we should be OK. Sentiment will continue to be hit by external factors but there are attractive stocks out there in terms of valuations, especially in petrochemical and banks sectors.”

Oil dropped to four-month lows below $113 a barrel on Monday, on worries that election results in Greece and France could thwart efforts to contain the euro zone debt crisis and after weak U.S. jobs data prompted concern about oil demand growth.

Other Gulf markets also took cues from decline in global shares.

In Qatar, the index ended 0.4 percent lower, moving sideways in a tight-range for the last seven session. Analysts expect the bourse, considered a defensive play, to outperform regional peers if downward pressure from global markets continues.

Heavyweights Industries Qatar and Qatar National Bank slipped 1 and 0.3 percent respectively. Qatar Islamic Bank shed 1.8 percent.

In UAE, Abu Dhabi’s benchmark fell 0.3 percent to its lowest close since Feb. 16.

Elsewhere in the country, budget-carrier Air Arabia helped lift Dubai’s bourse by 0.3 percent, which halted an eight-session losing steak.

Shares in Air Arabia rallied 1.9 percent after the Sharjah-based carrier posted estimate-beating earnings.

Local markets are expected to be muted in coming weeks as summer rolls in.

“Summer returns won’t be as attractive as rest of the year and retail investors will remain cautious but UAE and Saudi Arabia are already getting bargain hunters and we should see some more of that,” said Amer Khan, fund manager, Shuaa Asset Management.

MONDAY‘S HIGHLIGHTS

EGYPT

* The benchmark rose 1.1 percent to 5,028 points.

SAUDI ARABIA

* The benchmark fell 0.3 percent to 7,359 points.

QATAR

* The index declined 0.4 percent to 8,652 points.

ABU DHABI

* The measure slipped 0.3 percent to 2,488 points.

DUBAI

* The index climbed 0.3 percent to 1,564 points.

KUWAIT

* The index gained 0.3 percent to 6,492 points.

OMAN

* The measure fell 1 percent to 5,792 points. (Editing by Firouz Sedarat)