MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt falls ahead of elections; Saudi off lows

CAIRO/DUBAI, May 15 (Reuters) - Egypt’s bourse extended declines on Tuesday as investors cut risk ahead of a presidential election that is unlikely to clear up an uncertain economic outlook, while Saudi shares recovered from a 13-week low on bargain-hunting.

Egypt’s main index fell 1.1 percent, declining for a second day after hitting a seven-week high on Sunday.

The vote, billed as the last step in a transition from military to civilian rule, will give Egypt its first head of state since Hosni Mubarak was ousted in an uprising last year.

But the country still lacks a new constitution that will define his powers and those of the influential military and the country’s assertive, Islamist-dominated parliament.

That could prolong many months of policy inertia that have hampered attempts to revive the economy and attract foreign aid.

“Lots of people don’t want to take the risk of holding stock during the vote and they don’t think there is much potential reward for holding positions,” said a Cairo-based trader who asked not to be identified.

Among the most heavily traded stocks, Commercial International Bank slipped 0.7 percent and Orascom Construction shed 1.5 percent.

Developer Palm Hills fell 4 percent despite shrinking its first-quarter net loss.

In Saudi Arabia, the index gained 0.5 percent to 7,104 points, trimming May losses to 6 percent.

Gulf bourses were hit in recent sessions as uncertainty over Greece’s possible exit from the euro weighed on sentiment.

“Saudi is in a good place with 7,000 as a key psychological level,” said Amer Khan, fund manager at Shuaa Asset Management.

“For near-term, I‘m hoping we won’t see too much of a pull back. I would expect institutional investors to recognise the attractive offers at the moment and buy in. From a fundamental view, there was strong net income growth in Q1 and the momentum should continue for the year.”

Banks helped gains, with Alinma Bank rising 2.3 percent, Samba Financial Group up 0.8 percent and Bank Albilad climbing 1.5 percent.

Real estate stocks made a strong recovery, with the sector’s index closing 1.5 percent higher. The insurance sector rebounded 2.5 percent.

In Dubai, the gained snapped a five-session losing streak and lifted from Monday’s 14-week low.

Bellwether Emaar Properties gained 1.7 percent, outperforming the index, which advanced 0.3 percent

Contractor Arabtec climbed 0.3 percent and Dubai Financial Market gained 0.1 percent.

Abu Dhabi’s bourse ended flat at Monday’s three-month low.

“UAE markets are moving along in their downward trajectory; technical momentum indicators are still pointing down but a small rebound is possible given the extent of the drop,” said Sleiman Aboulhosn, assistant fund manager at Al Masah Capital.

Elsewhere, Oman’s index slumped 1.2 percent to its lowest close since Feb. 6.

Renaissance Services fell 9.7 percent after its first-quarter earnings missed estimates. It reported a net profit of 2 million rials ($5.19 million).

“Overall global sentiment risk aversion is affecting our market along with below-than expected Q1 earnings,” said Kanaga Sundar, Gulf Baader Capital Markets head of research. “Our estimate for Renaissance was 2.2 million riyals.”

