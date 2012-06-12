MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt's OTMT surges on dividend; Gulf mkts slide

DUBAI, June 12 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Orascom Telecom Media and Technology (OTMT) made its largest gain in four months on Tuesday after saying it would pay a special dividend following its sale of a stake in telecoms operator Mobinil .

This lifted Cairo’s benchmark index, but most Gulf Arab markets fell as slumping oil prices and declines in Asian markets spurred selling.

Orascom rose 9.3 percent, rebounding from Monday’s four-month low. It will pay a 1.05 Egyptian pound ($0.17) per share dividend. The company sold most of its stake in Mobinil to France Telecom last month, netting it about $1 billion. Mobinil fell 3.3 percent.

Dubai’s index dropped 1 percent, its first decline in six sessions since last week’s four-month low.

“The correlation between our markets and global markets is huge, which is understandable because there’s no major regional news for investors to trade on,” said Samer al-Jaouni, General Manager of Middle East Financial Brokerage Co.

Asian markets reversed Monday’s hefty gains, with nervous investors far from convinced a bailout for debt-stricken Spanish banks will halt Europe’s debt crisis. The later-opening European bourses were up in early trade, but that did little to boost Gulf investor sentiment.

Kuwait’s index slumped 0.9 percent to a four-month low of 6,017 points following local media reports that the minister for social affairs and labour had resigned. That would make him the second cabinet member to step down in recent weeks after pressure from opposition lawmakers.

“The market doesn’t like uncertainty - political uncertainty means economic uncertainty because government infrastructure spending can get put on hold,” said a Kuwait trader who asked not to be identified.

“We have a huge psychological support level at 6,000 points and many stocks are at 52-week lows. The market needs something to move it - we need a catalyst.”

He forecast the index would extend losses, with the next support at 5,800 points.

National Bank of Kuwait, Kuwait’s largest listed firm, fell 1.9 percent to a five-month low, while telecoms operator Zain and Islamic lender Kuwait Finance House each dropped 1.4 percent.

Saudi Arabia’s index fell 0.9 percent. Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC), the Gulf’s largest listed company, dropped 2.5 percent to a six-month low, while Yanbu National Petrochemical (Yansab) dropped 1.8 percent.

The petrochemical sector index fell 1.7 percent, taking its 2012 losses to 4.8 percent.

“The key driver is oil prices - as long as oil prices deteriorate, the Saudi market will likely deteriorate as well,” said Hesham Tuffaha, Bakheet Investment Group’s head of asset management. “There is a direct correlation between oil and the Saudi share index.”

The petrochemicals sector accounts for about a third of the main benchmark’s weighting and product prices have fallen in recent weeks along with oil.

Crude was down 0.1 percent at $82.69 a barrel at 1659 GMT, having earlier slumped to an eight-month intraday low before recovering some of these losses.

Qatar’s index fell 0.4 percent to an eight-month low.

“It has been under pressure from the banking and petrochemicals sectors,” said Jaouni. “Industries Qatar is tracking declines in SABIC and oil prices in the short term.”

Industries Qatar - a steel, petrochemical and fertiliser producer - fell 0.8 percent.

TUESDAY‘S HIGHLIGHTS

EGYPT

* The benchmark rose 1.2 percent to 4,449 points.

KUWAIT

* The measure dropped 0.9 percent to 6,017 points.

SAUDI ARABIA

* The measure fell 0.9 percent to 6,728 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index dropped 0.6 percent to 2,448 points.

DUBAI

* The index dipped 1 percent to 1,469 points.

QATAR

* The benchmark fell 0.4 percent to 8,281 points.

OMAN

* The index eased 0.5 percent to 5,714 points.

BAHRAIN

* The measure slipped 0.04 percent to 1,135 points. ($1 = 6.0393 Egyptian pounds) (Additional reporting by Patrick Werr in Cairo; Editing by David French)