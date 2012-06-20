RPT-MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf steady ahead of Fed results; Egypt halts losses

By Nadia Saleem and Patrick Werr

DUBAI/CAIRO, June 20 (Reuters) - Gulf bourses were steady on Wednesday in muted trading as investors adopted a cautious stance ahead of a statement from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy meeting, with some hoping for further monetary stimulus to counter faltering economic growth.

Saudi Arabia’s bourse gained for a fourth straight session, up 0.3 percent, from Saturday’s 12-week intra-day low. Insurance stocks rallied with the sector’s index rising 2.1 percent. Investors bet on small-cap insurance stocks amid global uncertainty.

Saudi Integrated Telecom closed 2.9 percent higher after a near three-month suspension was lifted. The company addressed issues raised in an auditor’s report on its 2011 financial results, a bourse statement said.

The overall index closed at 6,838.05 points.

“In the short-term, we’ll stay around the 6,800 levels until we see results for Q2,” said Hesham Tuffaha, head of asset management at Bakheet Investment Group.

“Even if we see a worse situation in global equity indices, our market could go down only to 6,600. We have to remember that corporates are still recording growth, we’re not seeing declines and as yet, there hasn’t been a cut in Saudi oil production.”

Brent crude oil fell on Wednesday, pinned near 17-month lows, hit by worries over Spain’s high borrowing costs and prospects for global demand growth. But world shares rose ahead of the Fed meeting results.

Elsewhere, UAE bourses ended mixed and Qatar closed near-flat with investors little moved by the prospects of a possible upgrade to emerging market status by index compiler MSCI.

The results of the review are expected early Thursday. The two countries, classified as frontier markets by MSCI, have been seeking an upgrade for the past three years. A boost to emerging market status could attract renewed interest in the markets from long-term investors and global fund managers.

Dubai slipped 0.2 percent, down for a second session this week but still up 9.1 percent year-to-date.

In Doha, the index eased 0.08 percent, down 5.4 percent year-to-date, the worst-performing Gulf Arab market.

“Qatar Exchange, along with the QFMA (Qatar Financial Market Authority), has taken several key steps in order to comply with MSCI requirements... but we still have the foreign ownership limits (FOL) issue,” said Ahmed Shehada, head of trading at QNB Financial Services.

MSCI said last year that Qatar’s 25 percent FOL would stop it being upgraded and these have not changed.

“I‘m personally bearish, but it will all depend on how badly asset managers really want the Qatar inclusion,” Shehada added.

In Egypt, the main index rose 0.5 percent, recouping intra-day declines and snapping a four-day losing streak.

Political turmoil had pushed the index down 8.1 percent over the past week to its lowest in almost five months.

In the last few days, the country’s new parliament was dissolved, the drawing up of the new constitution stumbled as politicians argued, and both candidates declared victory in last week’s presidential election run-off.

“It’s only the political situation that is affecting what’s going on in the market,” said Omar Ascar of Cairo Capital Securities.

The election committee is due to announce on Thursday whether ex-military man Ahmed Shafik or the Muslim Brotherhood’s Mohamed Morsy won the run-off presidential vote.

In Kuwait, the benchmark slipped 0.5 percent, edging back towards Thursday’s four-month low before the country’s constitutional court dissolved the parliament.

The court said parliamentary elections held in February, which gave the opposition a majority, were void and decided to restore the previous assembly.

“The old parliament being reinstated is likely to benefit the private sector. I expect to see some positive reaction in the market,” said Talal Al-Hunaif, senior investment analyst at Coast Investment and Development Company.

“The country is suffering from constant political unrest and we saw no positive effect on the market since the new parliament was elected.”

