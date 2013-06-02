MIDEAST STOCKS-Kuwait drops most in 7 months; regional mkts mixed

DUBAI, June 2 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s bourse suffered its largest one-day drop in seven months on Sunday in a profit-taking move analysts said was long overdue, while UAE markets extended their bullish run and other regional exchanges were mixed.

Kuwait’s index lost 3 percent, down for a third session since Tuesday’s 53-month peak and its biggest daily decline since October 2012.

“It was panic selling today rather than structured profit-taking but, nevertheless, it’s a long overdue corrective move,” said Fouad Darwish, head of brokerage at Global Investment House.

Those buyers who had driven the market to a 39.9 percent advance in the first five months of 2013 were mostly retail investors, who were now beginning to sell ahead of the summer, Darwish added.

Traditionally, many people depart the Gulf for the summer months due to the excessive heat, with investors reducing their positions before returning to the market later in the year.

Small and mid-cap stocks, normally the preserve of retail investors as they can be moved easier for quick results, slumped on Sunday, with Gulf Finance House, Abyaar Real Estate Development Co and Manazel Holding dropping 5.9, 7.3 and 7.8 percent respectively.

Larger stocks didn’t escape the negative tone, with Agility down 2.7 percent - trading ex-dividend - and National Industries Group 5.4 percent lower.

Elsewhere, Dubai’s measure rose 2.7 percent to hit a fresh 54-month high as mid-cap stocks surged.

Gulf Navigation and Dubai Financial Market jumped 14.9 and 14.7 percent respectively, with both stocks hitting the limit for the maximum daily rise.

Drake & Scull climbed 6.9 percent, extending 2013 gains to 54.8 percent.

Mid-caps are catching up to a rally in bluechips earlier this year as prices picked up to reflect improving fundamentals.

Dubai property prices partially recovered in recent months following a 50 percent-plus slump from their 2008 peak and banks reported improving earnings as provisions declined. UAE banks were heavily exposed to government debt, which has largely been restructured.

Emirates NBD, the best performing stock on Dubai’s bourse in 2013, held onto its 91.2 percent year-to-date gains.

“There’s no worry of a potential bubble as the momentum is on solid footing,” said Rami Sidani, Schroders Middle East’s head of investment, pointing out that while many exchanges around the world have recovered their post-financial crisis losses, UAE markets still have some way to go.

Dubai is still 61 percent below its 2008 pre-crisis peak, while the Dow Jones and S&P 500 indices have recovered their losses and recently recorded new all-time highs.

Abu Dhabi’s benchmark climbed 0.8 percent to finish at 3,590 points, its highest close since October 2008 but still nearly 50 percent below its peak of that year.

In Egypt, shares in heavyweight Orascom Telecom dropped 6.8 percent after Russia’s Altimo withdrew its offer to buyout minority shareholders in the telecom firm.

Altimo said it had no plans to launch a new offer after Egypt’s regulator rejected its attempt to reopen its earlier tender. The Russian firm failed to secure the mininum take-up requirement by its May 27 deadline.

Cairo’s benchmark fell 1.2 percent, down for a fourth session in the last seven.

Elsewhere, Saudi Arabia’s bourse gained 0.5 percent to its highest close in 13 months. Banking shares, which have underperformed in recent sessions, supported the increase, with the sector’s index climbing 1.1 percent.

Buying interest returned to insurance stocks, lifting the industry measure 1.4 percent.

SUNDAY‘S HIGHLIGHTS

KUWAIT

* The index slumped 3 percent to 8,050 points.

DUBAI

* The index rose 2.7 percent to 2,430 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index advanced 0.8 percent to 3,590 points.

EGYPT

* The index fell 1.2 percent to 5,375 points.

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index gained 0.5 percent to 7,472 points.

QATAR

* The index ticked up 0.01 percent to 9,239 points.

OMAN

* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 6,409 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index gained 0.2 percent to 1,199 points.