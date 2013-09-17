MIDEAST STOCKS-Most markets slip ahead of U.S. Fed meeting

* Gulf economies can withstand higher U.S. rates better than most

* Resumption of IPOs unlikely to dampen UAE markets

* Shrinking turnover suggests Egypt rally may end

* Saudi Arabia slips but holds above 8,000 points

* Government stake sale plan hits Omantel shares

By Nadia Saleem

DUBAI, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Most Gulf share markets declined on Tuesday, as caution ahead of the U.S. central bank meeting that may decide on cutting back monetary stimulus spurred moderate profit-taking after a strong rebound in recent sessions.

Because of its current account and state budget surpluses, the Gulf is more able than most regions to withstand any decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve to reduce stimulus at its meeting this Tuesday and Wednesday.

So Gulf markets are likely to outperform if the Fed announces a stronger-than-expected tightening of policy. Nevertheless, markets had surged over the past few days as the prospect of U.S. military action in Syria receded, so investors were happy to sell some shares on Tuesday.

Dubai’s index fell 1.1 percent, down for a second day since Sunday’s three-week high.

“Across the board, there’s a consolidation phase and some profit-taking was expected after last week’s performance,” said Marwan Shurrab, fund manager and head of trading at Vision Investments. “Investors are in a wait-and-see mode on how the Fed will react.”

Abu Dhabi’s measure slipped 0.1 percent, trimming year-to-date gains to 43.6 percent.

“As long as geopolitical tensions are limited, the bullish trend in Gulf markets is sustainable, backed by local economic growth and recoveries in global economies in 2013, which are expected to continue next year,” Shurrab added.

Dubai and possibly Abu Dhabi face a major shift in coming months: a resumption of initial public offers by companies after years of inactivity. Bank of London and The Middle East, Britain’s largest stand-alone Islamic bank, said on Monday it plans to seek a $500 million listing on Nasdaq Dubai next month in what would be the emirate’s first stock listing for over four years.

But there is no sign that the volume of IPOs will be large enough to dampen markets overall - in fact, the IPOs may stimulate fresh investor interest.

Many United Arab Emirates companies appear likely to continue favouring overseas listings, reducing the pressure on local markets. Dubai’s DAMAC Properties has hired Deutsche Bank and Citigroup Inc to help arrange an IPO in London, two banking sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

EGYPT

In Egypt, the index edged up 0.1 percent, gaining for an eighth consecutive session, but trading volume dipped to a week-low - suggesting the rally may soon end without concrete, positive news about the economy or the country’s difficult transition to democracy.

“The recent trend in the market was retail-dominated activity,” said Islam Batrawy, deputy director of sales and trading at Egypt’s Naeem Brokerage.

“This shows a lack of strong participation from institutional investors. The market lacks liquidity and depth from institutions.”

The interim government is working to amend the country’s constitution before it can hold planned parliamentary elections. Until full democracy is restored and the macroeconomic outlook is clear, long-term and foreign investors are likely to be thinly invested in Egypt.

“The local retail club has started pumping up liquidity once the momentum in big-caps faded out. We need to proceed further with the constitutional draft and elections,” Batrawy said.

SAUDI ARABIA

In Saudi Arabia, the measure lost 0.5 percent but held above the psychologically important 8,000-point level.

National Industrialization (Tasnee) gained 0.4 percent to 27.20 riyals in a weak market after brokerage NCB Capital raised its rating on the stock to ‘overweight’ with a price target of 30.6 riyals.

Elsewhere, Oman Telecommunications dropped 4.3 percent to its lowest level since July 24 after the government revived plans to reduce its stake in the former monopoly. The firm said the government would sell a 19 percent stake in Omantel; it currently holds a 70 percent stake.

Oman’s measure retreated 0.5 percent, while Kuwait’s benchmark fell 0.9 percent.

Elsewhere, Qatar’s index bucked the regional trend and climbed 0.5 percent, resuming gains after Monday’s 0.2 percent dip. The measure is at its highest level since Aug. 27.

TUESDAY‘S HIGHLIGHTS

DUBAI

* The index fell 1.1 percent to 2,616 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 3,779 points.

EGYPT

* The index climbed 0.1 percent to 5,549 points.

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index declined 0.5 percent to 8,031 points.

QATAR

* The index gained 0.5 percent to 9,807 points.

KUWAIT

* The index retreated 0.9 percent to 7,721 points.

OMAN

* The index slipped 0.5 percent to 6,571 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index rose 0.1 percent to 1,192 points. (Editing by Andrew Torchia)