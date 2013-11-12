MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE markets continue slide while petchems boost Saudi

* Dubai falls more slowly than on Monday

* May remain volatile until Expo 2020 announcement

* Air Arabia tumbles 5.4 pct after Q3 earnings miss

* Saudi index seems to have broken 8,000 decisively

* Qatar nears technical resistance

By Olzhas Auyezov

DUBAI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Major Gulf stock markets went in opposite directions on Tuesday as United Arab Emirates bourses declined for a second straight day while petrochemicals boosted Saudi Arabia to a fresh multi-year high.

Indexes in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi fell 0.8 percent on Tuesday - but after rallying for most of this year, Dubai is still up 74 percent year-to-date, while Abu Dhabi is sitting on gains of 45 percent.

“In that context it’s very natural to expect investors to book some gains,” said Amer Khan, fund manager at Shuaa Asset Management.

With the third-quarter earnings season largely over in the UAE, the next big factor on the horizon is the decision on Dubai’s bid to host the Expo 2020 world fair, which is expected on Nov. 27.

Although the emirate has invested heavily in promoting itself as a venue for the event - which could draw millions of tourists - it faces competition from two BRIC heavyweights, Brazil’s Sao Paulo and Russia’s Yekaterinburg, as well as Turkey’s Izmir.

The market is likely to remain jittery until the official announcement is made, said Khan. “It is very likely we will continue to see this sort of patchy market movement for the next two weeks.”

The Dubai index, which closed Tuesday at 2,801 points, has its next underlying support on the August peak of 2,762 points; stronger support lies around the 100-day average, now at 2,601 points. Tuesday’s drop slowed significantly from Monday’s 2.8 percent tumble.

Budget carrier Air Arabia, the UAE’s only publicly listed airline, sank 5.4 percent after reporting a 9 percent drop in third-quarter net profit to 206 million dirhams, missing an average forecast of 241 million dirhams.

But Dubai developer Union Properties bucked the downtrend, rising 0.7 percent after reporting a jump in its third-quarter net profit, making 171.9 million dirhams compared with 49.6 million dirhams a year earlier. The profit hike was driven by a drop in its costs as well as the recovery of Dubai’s real estate market.

SAUDI

Saudi Arabia’s index continued to strengthen after hitting a five-year high last week. The index rose 0.7 percent on Tuesday while the petrochemical sector - which has reported solid third-quarter earnings - was up 1.8 percent.

The fact that the index has stabilised well above the psychologically important level of 8,000 points - which it has repeatedly broken since August before pulling back - is boosting investors’ confidence, said John Sfakianakis, chief investment strategist at Saudi investment firm MASIC.

“There is evidence of buoyancy and investor interest will continue,” he said.

In year-to-date terms, Saudi Arabia’s rise has been modest compared with the UAE bourses - the index is up 22 percent.

Qatar’s index rose 0.3 percent to 10,072 points, nearing technical resistance on August’s multi-year high of 10,110 points. Major property developer Barwa Real Estate climbed 1.1 percent.

TUESDAY‘S HIGHLIGHTS

DUBAI

* The index fell 0.8 percent to 2,801 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index fell 0.8 percent to 3,782 points.

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index rose 0.7 percent to 8,329 points.

EGYPT

* The index rose 0.2 percent to 6,335 points.

KUWAIT

* The index climbed 0.2 percent to 7,943 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index declined 0.1 percent to 1,204 points.

QATAR

* The index rose 0.3 percent to 10,072 points.

OMAN

* The index slid 0.02 percent to 6,764 points. (Editing by Andrew Torchia)