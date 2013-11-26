MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mostly declines, Dubai up before Expo decision

* Oil’s dip used as cue to take profits in Gulf

* But last-minute bets placed on successful Expo bid by Dubai

* Arabtec up 2.0 pct on acquisition

* Abu Dhabi’s Sudatel slips back after three-day leap

* Egypt down 1.8 pct on aggressive profit-taking

By Olzhas Auyezov

DUBAI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Most Gulf bourses declined on Tuesday in a wave of profit-taking triggered partly by oil’s temporary weakness in the aftermath of the world powers’ nuclear deal with Iran.

Oil prices have since recovered as it became clear that Iranian oil exports would not rise significantly in coming months, if at all. But Gulf stock markets have nevertheless taken the Iranian deal as a cue for profit-taking.

The main stock index in Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter, shed 0.6 percent on Tuesday and Qatar was down 0.7 percent.

Dubai, however, rose 0.6 percent as investors made last-minute bets on its bid to host the Expo 2020 world fair. The winning bid is to be announced after the close on Wednesday.

Emar Properties, which investors see as a major beneficiary of the Expo, gained 1.3 percent. Builder Arabtec rose 2.0 percent after announcing it would boost its stake in energy-focused contractor Target Engineering as part of a push into the oil and gas services sector.

Investors in London, however, showed caution over Dubai real estate exposure; the emirate’s DAMAC Real Estate IPO-DRDL.L revised the pricing of its $500 million initial public offer of shares in London to the bottom of the initial $12.25-17.25 range.

Abu Dhabi’s index edged up 0.05 percent. Sudanese telecommunications operator Sudatel slipped 4.6 percent after saying in a bourse statement it had no explanation for a 41 percent share price jump over the previous three sessions.

EGYPT

Profit-taking was most aggressive in Egypt. The country’s main index dropped 1.8 percent, led by stocks which had previously been favourites of retail investors.

“This is a normal sell-off after a decent rally. It is a bit aggressive as it is dominated by retail investors,” said Ashraf Akhnoukh, co-head of sales trading at CIBC Brokerage in Cairo.

Commercial International Bank declined 4.8 percent, even though it announced on Monday a 3 billion Egyptian pound ($436 million) share dividend. In the last five months, the stock has gained 52 percent.

“Commercial International Bank has outperformed the market in the recent rally,” Akhnoukh noted. The main index is up 39 percent from this year’s low of 4,480 points which it hit in late June, just before the ouster of former president Mohamed Mursi.

TUESDAY‘S HIGHLIGHTS

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index fell 0.6 percent to 8,298 points.

QATAR

* The index slid 0.7 percent to 10,269 points.

EGYPT

* The index fell 1.8 percent to 6,245 points.

DUBAI

* The index rose 0.6 percent to 2,885 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index edged up 0.05 percent to 3,817 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index rose 0.3 percent to 1,197 points.

OMAN

* The index slid 0.4 percent to 6,726 points.

KUWAIT

* The index fell 0.5 percent to 7,798 points. (Editing by Andrew Torchia)