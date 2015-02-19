MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets fall as oil tumbles again

* Saudi Arabian petchems lead market down

By Olzhas Auyezov

DUBAI, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets pulled back on Thursday after Brent oil fell sharply, undermining petrochemical stocks in particular and investor sentiment in general, and corporate news turned out to be mostly negative.

Brent oil fell 2.6 percent and traded below $59 per barrel by 1230 GMT after a big weekly build-up in U.S. crude inventories.

The main Saudi stock index fell 1.1 percent as Saudi Basic Industries, the kingdom’s top petrochemicals producer, dropped 2.8 percent.

Banking sector stocks, which some analysts said could benefit from a U.S. interest rate hike this year, also fell. Global investors revised their expectations for the timing of the first rate hike on Wednesday after the minutes from the Fed’s meeting in January showed officials were concerned about raising rates too soon.

Dallah Healthcare edged down 0.3 percent after it announced a dividend of 1.00 riyal per share for 2014, down from 1.50 riyals a year earlier, although the company also announced the issue of one bonus share for every four outstanding shares.

UAE, EGYPT

Dubai’s stock index was flat and trading volume remained low compared with the last few weeks. Yelecommunications operator du fell 1.7 percent after reporting a 10 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit and missing analysts’ estimates.

The firm made a net profit of 512.7 million dirhams ($139.6 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, down from 570.3 million dirhams in the year-earlier period. Analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast 586.7 million dirhams.

Abu Dhabi inched down 0.1 percent as Abu Dhabi National Energy Company, whose profits look likely to suffer because of cheap oil, tumbled 3.9 percent.

Abu Dhabi National Hotels Co, which operates hotels in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai, plunged its daily 10 percent limit after posting a 6.8 percent decrease in 2014 profit and proposing a flat dividend payout for 2014.

The company said in a statement that “many drivers in demand and supply in the hospitality industry are under pressure”. It said the depreciation of the euro and the Russian rouble, along with cheaper oil, might impact tourist arrivals from Europe, Russia and the Gulf.

Qatar’s benchmark fell 0.5 percent. Shares in Gulf International Services tumbled 4.3 percent and were the main drag as they no longer carried the 2014 dividend of 5.50 riyals per share.

Egypt’s bourse edged down 0.6 percent as most stocks fell.

Orascom Construction said on Thursday it planned to raise as much as $241 million in a sale of new shares in Cairo over the next few weeks and some investors may be freeing up cash to subscribe, although the sum is small compared with the index capitalisation of $30 billion.

Commercial International Bank bucked the trend and edged up 0.5 percent after the bourse approved its plan to raise capital by 2.294 billion Egyptian pounds ($300 million) through a bonus share issue.

THURSDAY‘S HIGHLIGHTS

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index fell 1.1 percent to 9,300 points.

DUBAI

* The index was flat at 3,858 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 4,669 points.

QATAR

* The index fell 0.5 percent to 12,496 points.

EGYPT

* The index lost 0.6 percent to 9,481 points.

KUWAIT

* The index edged down 0.2 percent to 6,641 points.

OMAN

* The index fell 0.3 percent to 6,639 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index climbed 0.3 percent to 1,460 points. (Editing by Andrew Torchia)