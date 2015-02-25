MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets edge up on commodities, dovish Fed

* Saudi’s Ma‘aden surges as Rusal predicts aluminium deficit

* Mobily shares suspended after shock earnings revision

* Property firms support UAE markets

* Egypt’s Global Telecom falls after disappointing Q4

* OCI listing may drain cash from market

By Olzhas Auyezov

DUBAI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf stock markets edged up on Wednesday after oil prices gained and the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated it was in no rush to raise interest rates.

Brent crude climbed above $59 per barrel after data showed Chinese factories were producing more than expected and Saudi Arabia’s oil minister said oil demand was growing.

Global equities also rose after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen told a congressional committee on Tuesday that the Fed was preparing to consider interest rate hikes “on a meeting-by-meeting basis”.

That approach could open the door to an interest rate increase as early as June, but investors interpreted Yellen’s testimony overall as likely indicating a later date for lift-off. The Gulf’s currency pegs to the U.S. dollar mean it would probably imitate any U.S. monetary tightening.

Saudi Arabia’s stock market edged up 0.3 percent. Saudi Mining Company (Ma‘aden) surged 6.0 percent on strong volume to a fresh all-time closing high of 42.40 riyals.

The company started commercial operations at its joint aluminium smelter with U.S.-based Alcoa last September and is set to benefit from strong demand and low costs when compared to European and U.S. operations.

Russia’s United Company Rusal, one of the world’s biggest aluminium producers, forecast a deficit in aluminium supply in 2015 outside China.

Overall trading volume in Saudi Arabia remained relatively low, however, as the market regulator suspended trading in shares of telecommunications operator Mobily after another shock revision of its 2014 earnings.

Mobily said it had swung to a full-year loss of 913 million riyals ($243.4 million) in 2014, according to audited results, also revealing it had breached loan covenants with various lenders.

In January, the company had announced unaudited 2014 results which showed it made a full-year profit of 219.8 million riyals.

The regulator said the shares would be suspended until Mobily disclosed detailed reasons for the revisions and all other relevant developments. Two other mobile operators, Saudi Telecom and Zain Saudi, fell 0.3 and 1.4 percent respectively.

The Mobily debacle is not, however, expected to have a long-term negative effect on the overall stock market or deter foreign investors from coming in when the market begins opening to them in coming months, as Saudi Arabia has a reputation as one of the best-regulated markets in the region.

UAE, EGYPT

Elswehere in the Gulf, Dubai’s index rose 0.8 percent, largely because of property stocks. Emaar Properties added 1.3 percent, DAMAC jumped 2.1 percent, Union Properties climbed 0.9 percent and Deyaar rose 1.2 percent.

The real estate sector, where both companies and customers are often leveraged, is particularly sensitive to interest rate movements and a delay in U.S. monetary tightening would be positive for it.

Abu Dhabi property firm Aldar jumped 2.3 percent and was the one of the main supports for that emirate’s index , which climbed 0.2 percent. RAK Properties rose 2.7 percent.

Qatar’s benchmark slipped 0.4 percent as Ezdan Holding dropped 3.7 percent after announcing 2014 results and dividends. The company proposed a payout of 0.40 riyal per share, up from 0.31 riyal it paid for 2013, but some investors may have hoped for a bigger increase.

Egypt’s stock market fell 1.5 percent as most stocks pulled back. Orascom Telecom Media and Technology (OTMT) was down 1.6 percent after surging this week on a deal to sell its stake in mobile operator Mobinil to French giant Orange.

Global Telecom dropped 2.2 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter consolidated net loss of $161.9 million, although it was much narrower than the $2.7 billion loss a year earlier.

“Overall, Global Telecom’s fourth-quarter performance falls short of our expectations; primarily a result of continued competitive pressures in Algeria,” Naeem brokerage said in a note.

OCI, a chemicals and construction giant controlled by Egypt’s billionaire Sawiris family, said on Tuesday that the institutional offer in Egypt for shares in its construction business was fully covered. The second part of the offer, aimed at retail investors, will run from March 1 to 4 and some investors may be cashing out in order to take part in it.

WEDNESDAY‘S HIGHLIGHTS

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index rose 0.3 percent to 9,320 points.

DUBAI

* The index added 0.8 percent to 3,870 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index edged up 0.2 percent to 4,631 points.

QATAR

* The index edged down 0.4 percent to 12,472 points.

EGYPT

* The index fell 1.5 percent to 9,469 points.

OMAN

* The index slipped 0.3 percent to 6,579 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index edged down 0.2 percent to 1,469 points. (Editing by Andrew Torchia)