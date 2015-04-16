MIDEAST STOCKS-Strong oil lifts Gulf; Dubai property stocks surge

* All Gulf markets positive after oil hits 2015 high

* Saudi market becomes less sensitive to petchems’ Q1 woes

* Dubai’s Emaar surges on bullish 2015 profit guidance

* DAMAC soars before announcing Q1 results, dividend policy

* Sluggish Egypt digests capital gains, dividend tax bylaws

By Olzhas Auyezov

DUBAI, April 16 (Reuters) - Oil’s rally supported stock markets across the Gulf on Thursday, while Dubai property stocks surged after the emirate’s biggest listed real estate developer announced a bullish 2015 profit forecast.

Brent crude hit 2015 highs above $63 per barrel after a rally of more than 5 percent in the previous session, and analysts said more price rises were likely despite market oversupply. The price pulled back slightly later in the day but stayed above $62.

The main Saudi stock index climbed 1.0 percent to 9,251 points as petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries , which is poised to benefit from oil’s rebound, jumped 2.1 percent.

The index gained 2.2 percent on Wednesday to 9,164 points, triggering a minor double bottom formed by the March and April lows and pointing up to around 9,700 points in coming days or weeks.

Saudi Hollandi Bank rose 3.6 percent after posting a 29.3 percent jump in first-quarter net profit late on Wednesday. It made 538.9 million riyals ($143.7 million) compared with analysts’ average forecast of 472.9 million riyals.

Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co fell 1.6 percent after it swung to a first-quarter loss, blaming plant shutdowns and lower product prices.

But the news did not appear to affect other stocks in the sector, indicating that the market had generally factored in expectations of poor performance.

Advanced Petrochemical Co, for instance, surged 6.2 percent on Thursday after posting a 34.8 percent decrease in quarterly profit from a year earlier. Sahara Petrochemical Co inched up 0.1 percent despite losing 59.5 million riyals in the first quarter; it made 99.9 million riyals a year earlier.

Savola Group surged 5.3 percent ahead of quarterly results expected next week, even though the company halved its profit guidance for the period last month.

After the market closed, the kingdom’s Capital Market Authority said Saudi Arabia would open its $532 billion stock market to direct foreign investment on June 15, a long-expected announcement that may further boost the bourse.

Although the opening is likely to be gradual, fund managers believe tens of billions of dollars will eventually enter the country as a result; Saudi Arabia is the Arab world’s biggest stock market and one of its most diverse.

UAE, QATAR

Dubai’s index jumped 3.5 percent - its biggest gain in 10 weeks - to 4,080 points, its highest mark since early December. Trading volume was the highest since last July.

The benchmark closed above technical resistance at the late December peak of 4,008 points, from which it had pulled back three times in recent months.

The index’s main support, Emaar Properties, surged 9.4 percent after the firm forecast a 2015 net profit of 3.695 billion dirhams ($1.01 billion), above the 3.366 billion dirham average forecast from eight analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters. Emaar made 3.29 billion dirhams in 2014.

Another property firm, DAMAC, soared 11.5 percent after it said on Thursday its board would discuss the company’s dividend distribution policy, along with first-quarter results, at a meeting on April 21. DAMAC paid no cash dividend for 2014 but issued bonus shares.

Abu Dhabi developer Aldar Properties, up 3.4 percent, was one of the main supports for that emirate’s index , which edged up 0.7 percent. The firm said on Thursday it would open a 100,000 square foot healthcare facility at its Al Reem Island development.

Qatar rose 0.7 percent largely thanks to petrochemicals-to-metals conglomerate Industries Qatar which jumped 2.5 percent, also supported by stronger oil.

Egypt’s bourse inched down 0.1 percent and investment bank EFG Hermes was the weakest stock, falling 1.5 percent.

Brokerage Prime Holding on Thursday published a note on the new taxes on capital gains and dividends detailed in bylaws approved by the government on April 7. It said the issue “was ambiguous and puzzling to many, including industry professionals”.

Prime said that while lower income and corporate taxes would offset the impact of new levies on Egyptian investors, “the decision is to negatively affect the inflows of foreign investors in the Egyptian stock market as other competitive regional markets do not apply this type of taxes.”

