MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets fall again on Greece; no panic in Tunisia

* Saudi petchems, Ma‘aden drag down market

* Saudi Ground Services continues post-listing surge

* Dubai’s ENBD rises after Limitless repayment news

* Abu Dhabi’s Etisalat down on Mobily provisions

* Tunisia drops only 1 pct after attack on resort

By Andrew Torchia

DUBAI, June 29 (Reuters) - The Greek debt crisis continued to push down Middle Eastern stock markets on Monday after Athens imposed capital controls and shut banks, raising the prospect of Greece leaving the euro zone.

Gulf economies are better insulated from such an event than many areas of the world, because they do not depend on foreign investment and governments can use huge fiscal reserves to continue spending heavily.

But market sentiment in the region was hurt by a broad slide of Asian and European stocks and a near 2 percent drop in Brent oil to just above $62.0 a barrel.

Saudi Arabia’s stock index slid 1.6 percent. Petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries, whose earnings would be depressed by lower oil prices, sank 2.4 percent. Mining company Ma‘aden tumbled 5.0 percent.

But Saudi Ground Services, which listed last Thursday, jumped its 10 percent daily limit for a third day in a row to 66.50 riyals. SICO started the stock with a buy rating and a target price of 74 riyals.

Dubai’s index slipped 0.3 percent. Property developers, which could see European investors’ demand for their real estate hit by any fresh euro zone crisis, were weak; Emaar lost 0.4 percent.

But top Dubai bank Emirates NBD, a creditor of Limitless, gained 2.2 percent after the real estate developer reported progress in its debt restructuring. Limitless said it would repay 2.07 billion dirhams ($564 million) to creditors and had won the approval of almost 90 percent of banks to extend its remaining debt to December 2018.

Abu Dhabi’s index dropped 0.8 percent as Etisalat lost 2.9 percent after saying a further earnings restatement and provisions at its Saudi Arabian unit Etihad Etisalat would hit its own earnings.

Egypt’s market slid 1.7 percent; a fresh economic slump in Europe could hurt a key export market and deprive it of tourism revenue. Global Telecom dropped 1.9 percent.

Tunisia’s stock market reopened and fell 1.0 percent after Friday’s attack on a holiday resort which killed 39 people. Before the attack, it was trading near record highs.

The attack is expected to slow Tunisia’s economy and hit reserves by damaging its tourist industry, a major source of foreign currency.

But the modest scale of the market’s fall on Monday suggested investors were not panicking, and fund managers believe any balance of payments crisis is unlikely, given the country’s comfortable level of foreign reserves and its ability to count on Western aid.

MONDAY‘S HIGHLIGHTS

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index fell 1.6 percent 9,060 points.

DUBAI

* The index slipped 0.3 percent to 4,042 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index dropped 0.8 percent to 4,680 points.

QATAR

* The index slid 0.6 percent to 12,014 points.

EGYPT

* The index dropped 1.7 percent to 8,372 points.

KUWAIT

* The index edged down 0.1 percent to 6,196 points.

OMAN

* The index edged down 0.01 percent to 6,431 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index edged up 0.2 percent to 1,367 points. (Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)