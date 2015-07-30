MIDEAST STOCKS-Telecoms weigh on Gulf markets after poor Q2 results

* Gulf markets mixed despite oil’s turnaround

* STC weighs on Saudi Arabia, Ooredoo and Vodafone drag down Qatar

* Dubai Islamic Bank extends gains after profit beats estimates

* Dubai Investments drops after earnings decline

* Egypt completes New Suez Canal, market rises

By Olzhas Auyezov

DUBAI, July 30 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets were narrowly mixed on Thursday as a series of disappointing corporate earnings reports, especially in the telecommunications sector, offset the positive impact of improving global sentiment.

Saudi Arabia’s main index inched down 0.1 percent as blue chip Saudi Telecom (STC) tumbled 4.5 percent.

STC, the Gulf’s biggest telecommunications operator by market value, tumbled 5.6 percent after it posted an 8.7 percent fall in second-quarter profit which it blamed on rising costs.

The firm made a net profit of 2.56 billion riyals ($683 million) in the quarter. Analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast 2.94 billion riyals.

Al Tayyar Travel Group dropped 2.0 percent after reporting an 8.8 percent rise in second-quarter net profit, even though its earnings were broadly in line with the estimate of analysts at Saudi Fransi Capital.

Another heavyweight stock, Mecca-focused property developer Jabal Omar, rose 1.3 percent after announcing it had been awarded a 1.56 billion riyal construction contract for one of its projects.

Petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries edged up 0.7 percent in line with oil prices, which ended a long streak of losses on Wednesday and extended gains on Thursday.

UAE, EGYPT

Dubai’s bourse edged up 0.3 percent, supported by Dubai Islamic Bank which jumped 2.7 percent, extending gains after it beat expectations with a 35 percent rise in second-quarter net profit this week.

But Dubai Investments dropped 2.7 percent. The firm, which has interests in property, manufacturing, healthcare and education, posted a 58.6 percent drop in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday, which it blamed on a one-off gain in the prior-year period.

Telecommunications company du, which has yet to report second-quarter earnings, fell 0.6 percent after several other Gulf telecommunications operators posted declining profits and missed analysts’ estimates.

Abu Dhabi’s index climbed 0.3 percent as Etisalat , another telecommunications firm, added 1.1 percent. The stock had tumbled 5.4 percent on Wednesday after Etisalat reported a 40 percent drop in second-quarter net profit.

Qatar’s biggest telecommunications operator Ooredoo fell 1.8 percent after a 39 percent decline in second-quarter profit, and its smaller competitor Vodafone Qatar was down 2.4 percent, having reported a widening loss.

The main Doha index slipped 0.3 percent, also dragged down by Gulf International Services, which dropped 3.5 percent. According to some analysts, the stock risks being excluded from MSCI’s emerging markets index in a quarterly review next month.

Egypt’s stock index rose 1.1 percent after the country’s army finished building the New Suez Canal, a project that Cairo sees as a major chance to stimulate an economy suffering double-digit unemployment.

The country’s top cigarette maker Eastern Company was the main support, surging 4.4 percent. The firm said this week its net profit for the last fiscal year rose to 1.083 billion Egyptian pounds ($138 million), a 19.2 percent increase.

THURSDAY‘S HIGHLIGHTS

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index inched down 0.1 percent to 9,098 points.

DUBAI

* The index rose 0.3 percent to 4,143 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index edged up 0.3 percent to 4,834 points.

QATAR

* The index slipped 0.3 percent to 11,785 points.

EGYPT

* The index rose 1.1 percent to 8,192 points.

KUWAIT

* The index added 0.1 percent to 6,254 points.

OMAN

* The index inched up 0.04 percent to 6,558 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index was flat at 1,332 points. (Editing by Andrew Torchia)