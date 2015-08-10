MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets rise after oil edges up

* Petrochemicals rebound on stronger oil * Saudi's Mobily bottoms out after sharp drop * Union Properties profit tumble dents Dubai property firms * Slower inflation boosts hopes for Egypt interest rate cut * Telecom Egypt jumps after Q2 earnings surge By Olzhas Auyezov DUBAI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets edged up on Monday, tracking oil prices, which crept higher after declining for six weeks. The main Saudi index added 1.6 percent and petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries rose 1.5 percent. Prices for many of its products move in line with oil prices. Telecommunications operator Mobily surged 5.5 percent. The stock has drawn bargain hunters in the past two days after shedding 17 percent since it resumed trade on Aug. 3. It had been suspended for two months during which it reviewed its earlier financial statements. Mobily hit six-year lows this month after the telecom operator restated earnings for 27 months on July 30 and posted a second-quarter loss on Aug. 2. Most other blue chips also gained as market sentiment was lifted by data on Sunday showing a jump in consumer spending during the holy month of Ramadan. National Commercial Bank , the kingdom's biggest lender, rose 1.4 percent. Dubai's index, down 0.7 percent, was the only loser in the Gulf as property stocks in the emirate fell. Union Properties led losses, tumbling 4.3 percent. The firm reported a 96 percent slump in second-quarter net profit on Sunday as revenue from property management and home sales shrank and its year-earlier earnings were swelled by property revaluations. Emaar Properties, the emirate's largest listed developer, edged down 0.3 percent and another real estate firm, DAMAC Properties, fell 1.1 percent. Financial services firm Shuaa Capital fell 1.6 percent after it posted a 73 percent drop in quarterly profit. Abu Dhabi's benchmark egded up 0.3 percent and Abu Dhabi National Energy Co was one of the main supports, jumping 3.0 percent. The firm's board plans to review its second-quarter results on Wednesday. Qatar edged up 0.6 percent as Industries Qatar , another stock sensitive to oil prices, rose 1.4 percent. Egypt's benchmark index climbed 0.2 percent after the country's urban consumer price index fell to a one-year low, opening the way for a potential interest rate cut. "We think interest rate cuts are likely to come onto the agenda," Capital Economics said in a research note. "We have pencilled in a 50 bp reduction in the overnight deposit rate, to 8.25 percent by year-end." Telecom Egypt rose 1.6 percent after it reported a 55 percent rise in second-quarter profit after tax to 378 million pounds ($48.28 million. MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS SAUDI ARABIA * The index rose 1.6 percent to 8,835 points. DUBAI * The index fell 0.7 percent to 4,068 points. ABU DHABI * The index edged up 0.3 percent to 4,823 points. QATAR * The index rose 0.6 percent to 11,680 points. EGYPT * The index added 0.2 percent to 8,029 points. KUWAIT * The index edged up 0.4 percent to 6,299 points. OMAN * The index added 0.2 percent to 6,420 points. BAHRAIN * The index was flat at 1,333 points. (Editing by Alison Williams)