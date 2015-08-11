FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mixed as banks rise, oil prices retreat
#Financials
August 11, 2015 / 2:19 PM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mixed as banks rise, oil prices retreat

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Petrochemicals fall after short-lived oil rally
    * Large banks, M&A deal support Dubai's bourse
    * Qatari lender Masraf Al Rayan rises after govt deal
    * Egypt's GB Auto tumbles on Q2 results

    By Olzhas Auyezov
    DUBAI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets were mixed on
Tuesday, with some lifted by bank stocks and others weighed down
by stocks losing early gains due to a renewed decline in oil
prices, dashing hopes of a sustained rally.
    Oil fell on Tuesday after China devalued the yuan in an
effort to prop up economic growth, weighing on the outlook for
oil demand in the world's top energy consumer. 
    In addition, OPEC on Tuesday raised its forecast for 2015
oil supplies from non-member countries, a sign that oil's price
collapse is taking longer to hit North American shale and other
competing sources than previously thought.
    Saudi Arabia's main index fell 0.9 percent and the
heavyweight petrochemical sector index lost just as
much.
    Telecommunications operator Mobily weighed on the
benchmark, tumbling 4.4 percent. The stock surged 5.5 percent in
the previous session when bargain hunters sought to make the
most of a sharp drop triggered by a revision of earnings.
    Al Tayyar Travel Group fell 1.6 percent after the
Capital Market Authority fined the company 200,000 riyals
($53,000) for failing to disclose the extension of a contract
with the Ministry of Education. 
    Dubai's index, inched up 0.1 percent to 4,073
points but closed well below its intraday high of 4,099 points.
It was buoyed by a trio of large lenders: Dubai Islamic Bank
, which rose 1.1 percent, Emirates NBD, up
1.5 percent, and Mashreq, which added 1.7 percent.
    Healthcare firm Amanat Holding rose 1.5 percent
after announcing a purchase of a 35 percent stake in Saudi
Arabia's Sukoon International Holding, which runs a specialised
care facility, for 180 million riyals ($48 million).
    Abu Dhabi's bourse egded down 0.2 percent, while
Qatar outperformed the region and climbed 0.9 percent.
    One of the main supports of the Doha index was Islamic
lender Masraf Al Rayan, which this week signed a deal
with the government to provide 1.8 billion riyals ($494 million)
of financing for a large logistics project in the country's
south. 
    Oman's market edged down 0.3 percent and Renaissance
Services tumbled 4.4 percent after announcing on Monday
that it had swung to a net loss of 1.9 million rials ($5
million) in the first half of this year. It made 10.9 million
rials in the same period of 2015.
    Egypt's index climbed 0.7 percent after a drop in
inflation reported on Monday prompted analysts to speculate
about a potential interest rate cut.
    However, auto distributor GB Auto tumbled 5.3
percent after announcing that its second-quarter net profit
before minority interests had dropped 65 percent from the same
period last year due to a shortage of foreign currency and a
particularly soft market in Iraq. 
    Beltone Financial Holding slid 1.5 percent after
posting a 27.7 percent decline in second-quarter profit.
                                        
    TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
    
    SAUDI ARABIA
    * The index fell 0.9 percent to 8,758 points.
    
    DUBAI
    * The index inched up 0.1 percent to 4,073 points.
    
    ABU DHABI
    * The index slipped 0.2 percent to 4,816 points.
    
    QATAR
    * The index rose 0.9 percent to 11,788 points.
    
    EGYPT
    * The index added 0.7 percent to 8,083 points.
    
    KUWAIT
    * The index slipped 0.07 percent to 6,294 points.
    
    OMAN
    * The index egded down 0.3 percent to 6,401 points.
    
    BAHRAIN
    * The index added 0.02 percent to 1,334 points.

 (Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
