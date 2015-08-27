MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf up on stronger global trend, long-term outlook still murky

* Markets appear to have established short-term floors * Saudi petrochemical shares surge on stronger oil * But long-term uncertainty over oil, economic policy remains * Trading turnover shrinks; FX forwards, CDS still high * Egypt's Pioneers Holding leaps after Q2 earnings By Andrew Torchia DUBAI, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Major Gulf stock markets rose sharply on Thursday, suggesting they had established short-term floors after several weeks of heavy selling, but their long-term outlook remained murky because of unstable oil prices. The Saudi Arabian stock index climbed 3.0 percent to 7,604 points. It has now rebounded 10 percent from a 29-month low of 6,921 points hit on Monday, but remains 16 percent below its level at the end of last month. Shares in petrochemical firms, their profit margins closely linked to oil prices, surged as Brent crude rose nearly 4 percent to almost $45 a barrel. The petrochemical sector index jumped 5.3 percent as the biggest company, Saudi Basic Industries Corp, gained 4.8 percent. The Saudi market's slide this month brought down valuations which many funds had considered excessive; at this week's low, the market's forward price-to-earnings ratio was down to about 12 times, reasonable by historical standards. Nevertheless, basic reasons for this month's investor panic - the damage which cheap oil is doing to Saudi state finances and the fact that the government has not revealed details of its economic strategy to handle an era of cheap oil - have not disappeared. Several market indicators on Thursday suggested investor confidence remained fragile. Stock trading turnover fell even as stock prices rose, while dollar/riyal forwards and Saudi credit default swaps, used to hedge against the risk of a currency devaluation or a sovereign debt default, stayed unusually high. Dubai's stock index surged 4.0 percent to 3,648 points, leaving it up 13 percent from this month's low, hit on Monday, but 12 percent below its end-July level. INTEREST RATES Property stocks, sensitive to interest rates, were particularly strong after New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley said on Wednesday that the prospect of a September interest rate hike in the United States "seems less compelling" because of unstable global markets. Emaar Properties gained 4.8 percent. Some volatile stocks favoured by local retail investors soared, with Amlak Finance jumping 9.1 percent. Port operator DP World also fared well, surging 8.7 percent after it posted interim earnings. It reported a 22 percent rise in first-half net profit to $405 million, partly because of gains from an acquisition; analysts had predicted a mean $400 million, Thomson Reuters data showed. Abu Dhabi's market rose 3.0 percent as Aldar Properties surged 6.9 percent. Qatar was up 3.1 percent as Gulf International Services, the most heavily traded stock, added 5.5 percent. The drilling rig provider's earnings are closely correlated with the oil industry. Outside the Gulf, Egypt's market closed 3.0 percent higher as equity market sentiment around the world improved. Beaten-down property developer Emaar Misr soared 10.3 percent. Pioneers Holding jumped 10.0 percent after posting a second-quarter net profit of 321.9 million Egyptian pounds ($41.14 million), up from 96 million a year earlier, on strong revenue growth at its subsidiaries. THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS SAUDI ARABIA * The index rose 3.0 percent to 7,604 points. DUBAI * The index surged 4.0 percent to 3,648 points. ABU DHABI * The index rose 3.0 percent to 4,461 points. QATAR * The index gained 3.1 percent to 11,295 points. EGYPT * The index climbed 3.0 percent to 7,079 points. KUWAIT * The index rose 1.1 percent to 5,877 points. OMAN * The index edged up 0.6 percent to 5,817 points. BAHRAIN * The index edged down 0.1 percent to 1,302 points.