FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf consolidates, Egypt jumps as global backdrop improves
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 3, 2015 / 2:27 PM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf consolidates, Egypt jumps as global backdrop improves

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Markets calmer with oil steady and China on holiday
    * UAE bourses outperform after broad sell-off
    * Other Gulf markets move little in mixed trade
    * PMI data positive for UAE, Saudi, Egypt
    * Egypt's El Sewedy surges on strong Q2 results

    By Olzhas Auyezov
    DUBAI, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets consolidated on
Thursday after oil prices and global equities steadied, while
Egypt jumped on strong economic data and corporate news.
    Oil moved little on Thursday and Brent crude held
above $50 a barrel, stronger than it was when most Gulf stock
markets closed on Wednesday. Meanwhile, European stock indexes
rose and emerging markets were steady as volatile Chinese
markets were closed for holidays. 
    This allowed Saudi Arabia's main stock index to edge
up 0.2 percent. The banking sector, up 0.5 percent, was
the main support.
    National Commercial Bank, the kingdom's largest
lender, rose 1.6 percent and Al Rajhi, another large
bank, was up 0.7 percent.
    Growth in Saudi Arabia's non-oil private sector rose to a
five-month high in August, buoyed by the impact of increasing
oil production, a purchasing managers' survey showed on
Thursday. 
    However the petrochemical sector, whose profits are
especially sensitive to oil prices, edged down 0.5 percent.
    
    UAE, EGYPT
    Dubai's bourse, which had suffered the most among
Gulf markets from recent volatility and tumbled 4.1 percent in
the two previous days, was the top gainer on Thursday and rose
1.6 percent.
    Property-related stocks were the main supports, with
heavyweight developer Emaar Properties up 3.7 percent
and its competitor DAMAC gaining 3.3 percent.
Construction and engineering firm Drake and Scull 
surged 7.0 percent.
    Abu Dhabi's market rose 0.6 percent with gains across
the board.
    Business activity growth in the United Arab Emirates'
non-oil private sector accelerated in August to a six-month
high, that country's purchasing managers' survey showed.
 
    Qatar, on the other hand, lost 0.3 percent after
outperforming major Gulf markets in the previous few sessions.
    Meanwhile, Egypt's main index jumped 2.0 percent
after its purchasing managers' survey showed activity grew in
August at the fastest pace of 2015 on the back of solid growth
in output. 
    "This ... could be the first sign that the (Egyptian)
economy has turned the corner after a weak first half of 2015,"
Jason Tuvey, the Middle East economist at Capital Economics in
London, said in a note.
    "This, coupled with July's sharp drop in the headline rate
of inflation, supports our view that the central bank will cut
interest rates, possibly as soon as its next meeting later this
month."
    Power plant and cable maker El Sewedy Electric was
the top gainer and surged 6.2 percent. The company said on
Tuesday its second-quarter net profit had jumped to 537.38
million Egyptian pounds ($68.63 million) from 103.62 million
pounds a year earlier, but the market had initially ignored the
news amid a broad sell-off.
    But Ezz Steel pulled back 2.5 percent after
soaring 15.5 percent earlier in the week on news of a
potentially huge gas field discovery off Egypt's coast, which
could help to end the country's crippling energy shortages and
ease a major constraint on Ezz's production.
            
    THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
    
    SAUDI ARABIA
    * The index edged up 0.2 percent to 7,384 points.
    
    DUBAI
    * The index rose 1.6 percent to 3,570 points.
    
    ABU DHABI
    * The index edged up 0.6 percent to 4,378 points.
    
    QATAR
    * The index edged down 0.3 percent to 11,347 points.
    
    EGYPT
    * The index rose 2.0 percent to 7,296 points.
    
    KUWAIT
    * The index slipped 0.1 percent to 5,758 points.
    
    OMAN
    * The index lost 0.03 percent to 5,749 points.
    
    BAHRAIN
    * The index was flat at 1,299 points.

 (Editing by Andrew Torchia, Larry  King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.