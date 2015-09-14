FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt upbeat; oil drags down Gulf markets
September 14, 2015 / 1:28 PM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt upbeat; oil drags down Gulf markets

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Asset consolidation, M&A news lift Egypt's Qalaa
    * Investors hope central bank will cut rates this week
    * Ezz Steel drops after subsidiary swings to loss
    * Dubai logistics firms rise in otherwise bearish Gulf

    By Olzhas Auyezov
    DUBAI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Egypt's stock market rose on
Monday on encouraging corporate news, while most Gulf bourses
fell, tracking oil prices as they came under pressure from weak
economic data out of China.
    The Cairo index rose 1.1 percent and Qalaa Holdings
 was one of the main supports. Its shares jumped 3.9
percent after the company announced the second round of its
capital increase had been covered 64.7 percent.
    In that exercise, Qalaa's co-investors in various ventures
swapped their stakes for shares in Qalaa, which allowed the firm
to raise its stakes in core assets.
    "As per our assessment, Qalaa's current market
capitalisation implies an undervalued situation," the
Cairo-based Naeem brokerage said in a note.
    Also, Saudi Food maker Halwani Brothers said on
Monday it had submitted a binding offer to buy confectionery
company El Rashidi El Mizan, a Qalaa subsidiary. It did not
disclose the value of the potential acquisition.
    Most other stocks also gained, although Ezz Steel 
dropped 3.5 percent after a subsidiary, El Ezz Aldekhela Steel
Alexandria, said it had swung to a second-quarter loss
due to energy shortages.
    One of the factors supporting the broader market are
expectations that Egypt's central bank will cut interest rates
at its meeting on Thursday, which will boost economic growth.
    
    GULF
    In the Gulf, most markets extended losses as oil prices fell
on weaker-than-expected Chinese economic data. 
    Saudi Arabia's main index fell 1.5 percent with most
stocks in the red. Heavyweights Saudi Basic Industries 
and National Commercial Bank fell 1.9 and 2.2 percent
respectively.
    Dubai's benchmark fell 1.6 percent in another broad
sell-off. However, logistics companies DP Worls and
Aramex, seen by some investors as hedges against weak
oil that could also benefit from the dropping of sanctions
against Iran, rose 2.7 and 1.9 percent respectively.
    Abu Dhabi's bourse fell 1.5 percent and Qatar's index
 was down 1.1 percent.
    
    MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
    
    SAUDI ARABIA
    * The index slid 1.5 percent to 7,550 points.
    
    DUBAI
    * The index fell 1.6 percent to 3,511 points.
    
    ABU DHABI
    * The index fell 1.5 percent to 4,486 points.
    
    QATAR
    * The index fell 1.1 percent to 11,534 points.
    
    EGYPT
    * The index rose 1.1 percent to 7,158 points.
    
    KUWAIT
    * The index edged up 0.2 percent to 5,770 points.
    
    OMAN
    * The index inched down 0.02 percent to 5,795 points.
    
    BAHRAIN
    * The index rose 0.1 percent to 1,292 points.

 (Editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
