MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil lifts Gulf; bargain-hunting buoys Egypt
September 16, 2015 / 1:22 PM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil lifts Gulf; bargain-hunting buoys Egypt

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Dubai's DAMAC jumps after dividend approval
    * Qatar National Bank rises on Saudi license, M&A talk
    * Arab investors hunt for bargains in Egypt
    * Some analysts expect Cairo to cut interest rates

    By Olzhas Auyezov
    DUBAI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets rose on
Wednesday, moving in line with oil prices and global equities.
Egypt's bourse extended its rally as investors bought
beaten-down stocks, hoping that the market had bottomed out.
    Dubai's index climbed 1.8 percent and property
developer DAMAC was the most traded stock, jumping
2.0 percent after its shareholders approved the firm's first
cash dividend since it listed in Dubai in January.
    DAMAC will pay investors 0.1 dirham per share in cash and
make a 10 percent bonus share issue.
    Abu Dhabi's index rose 0.7 percent with most stocks
positive. Energy firms Dana Gas and Abu Dhabi National
Energy Co. jumped 6.0 and 2.0 percent respectively
after oil prices rose on an unexpected U.S. stockpile draw.
 
    Qatar's bourse added 0.5 percent and leading lender
Qatar National Bank (QNB) was the main support, rising
1.8 percent to 190.00 riyals. QNB this week became the first
Qatari lender to secure a license from Saudi Arabia allowing it
to open a branch in the kingdom. 
    Also, QNB has emerged as a potential buyer of the Malaysian
business of Kuwait Finance House. 
    "QNB remains our top pick in Qatar given its ongoing
superior profitability, better earnings visibility, and
advantage in terms of its ability to control the cost of funds,"
NBK Capital said in a note, recommending the stock as a "buy"
with a target price of 222.80 riyals.
    
    SAUDI, EGYPT
    Saudi Arabia's main index had also risen in line
with oil initially, but gave up all gains by the end of the day
and closed 0.3 percent lower.
    The cement sector fell 0.6 percent after local
investment firm NCB Capital said in a report that cement sales
could fall 5 percent next year due to government spending cuts.
    Meanwhile, telecommunications operator Etihad Etisalat
(Mobily) jumped 3.3 percent after Bloomberg reported
that it planned to sell its towers for at least $1.7 billion in
the first quarter of 2016. The company has not made any official
announcements on the report. It said in July it was still
studying a potential sale. 
    Egypt's benchmark index climbed 1.3 percent and
Telecom Egypt surged 8.3 percent after brokerage 
Prime Holding said the stock had an upside potential of 115
percent, recommending it as a "buy".
    Most other stocks also advanced, and bourse data showed that
non-Egyptian Arab investors were the main net buyers on the
market.
    Some analysts have said they expected Egypt's central bank
to cut interest rates at a meeting on Thursday, but three of
five economists surveyed by Reuters on Tuesday said it would
leave rates unchanged, balancing efforts to control inflation
with attempts to stimulate its struggling economy.
    On the other hand, two economists expected the central bank
to cut rates by 50 basis points. 
   
    WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
    
    SAUDI ARABIA
    * The index edged down 0.3 percent to 7,525 points.
    
    DUBAI
    * The index rose 1.8 percent to 3,597 points.
    
    ABU DHABI
    * The index climbed 0.7 percent to 4,535 points.
    
    QATAR
    * The index edged up 0.5 percent to 11,558 points.
    
    EGYPT
    * The index rose 1.3 percent to 7,266 points.
    
    KUWAIT
    * The index slipped 0.02 percent to 5,733 points.
    
    OMAN
    * The index inched up 0.08 percent to 5,778 points.
    
    BAHRAIN
    * The index was flat at 1,275 points.

 (Editing by)

