FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi underperforms Gulf as Fed decision hits banks
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 20, 2015 / 1:03 PM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi underperforms Gulf as Fed decision hits banks

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Saudi banks drop after Fed keeps rate unchanged
    * United Cooperative Assurance tumbles on Binladin claim
    * Egypt falls after central bank chooses not to cut rate
    * Markets to close for Eid this week

    By Olzhas Auyezov
    DUBAI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets were mixed on
Sunday, responding to weaker oil prices and the decision by the
U.S. Federal Reserve to leave interest rates unchanged. Egypt's
market suffered after its central bank also kept rates on hold.
    Saudi Arabia's stock index fell 1.4 percent, with
local banks hit by the Fed's decision on Thursday not to raise
interest rates. The banking sector index dropped 2.2
percent.
    Some investors had hoped that higher U.S. interest rates
would boost the margins of Saudi Arabian banks as their deposits
are largely interest free. 
    In other sectors, United Cooperative Assurance 
tumbled 4.5 percent after the company said on Sunday it had
received a claim from Saudi Binladin Group over the collapse of
a crane this month at the Grand Mosque in Mecca that killed more
than 100 people. 
    The firm said it had appointed evaluators to determine the
damage caused by the accident, adding its client's policy was
more than 98 percent covered by reinsurers.
    Saudi Arabia's market will be closed from Tuesday and most
markets in the Middle East will close from Wednesday for the
Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, so investors may be reluctant to
open new positions ahead of the extended break.
    Dubai's index was nearly flat in mixed trade.
Budget carrier Air Arabia, which could benefit from
cheaper fuel, was among the gainers and rose 1.4 percent after
oil prices dropped again on Friday.
    Abu Dhabi's benchmark added 0.6 percent with most
blue chips positive, although Abu Dhabi National Energy Co
, sensitive to oil prices, tumbled 8.9 percent.
    Qatar's market fell 0.6 percent and petrochemicals
giant Industries Qatar lost 1.0 percent.
    Egypt's market edged down 0.5 percent with most
stocks in the red after the country's central bank kept its
rates on hold, despite some investors' hopes for a cut.
    Telecom Egypt dropped 3.2 percent after its
chairman Mohamed Salem resigned, having served for just four
months. 
    Property developer SODIC, however, rose 1.0
percent after being awarded a plot of about 31 acres on the
outskirts of Cairo.
   
    SUNDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
    
    SAUDI ARABIA
    * The index fell 1.4 percent to 7,366 points.
    
    DUBAI
    * The index inched up 0.03 percent to 3,626 points.
    
    ABU DHABI
    * The index rose 0.6 percent to 4,505 points.
    
    QATAR
    * The index edged down 0.6 percent to 11,355 points.
    
    EGYPT
    * The index fell 0.5 percent to 7,234 points.
    
    KUWAIT
    * The index added 0.5 percent to 5,744 points.
    
    OMAN
    * The index slipped 0.05 percent to 5,742 points.
    
    BAHRAIN
    * The index fell 0.6 percent to 1,277 points.

 (Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.