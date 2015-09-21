MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets rise as oil prices jump

* Oil's rebound boosts sentiment across the region * Saudi insurer UCA extends loss on Binladin claim * Dubai's index hits 3-week closing high * Telecom Egypt slides further following chairman's departure By Olzhas Auyezov DUBAI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Most Gulf equity markets rose on Monday as oil prices jumped on reports of a slowdown in U.S. drilling activity. Oil rose by more than 2 percent on Monday after data showed U.S. drilling slowed and a report said $1.5 trillion worth of planned production was uneconomic at current prices. Saudi Arabia's stock index rose 1.0 percent and most sectors were positive. Petrochemicals heavyweight Saudi Basic Industries added 1.0 percent. However, United Cooperative Assurance fell sharply for a second session in a row, losing 3.8 percent. The company said on Sunday it had received a claim from Saudi Binladin Group over the collapse of a crane this month at the Grand Mosque in Mecca that killed more than 100 people. Dubai's index climbed 1.0 percent to a three-week closing high of 3,661 points in a broad rally. Heavyweight developer Emaar Properties jumped 3.5 percent and also closed at its highest level this month, 6.58 dirhams. Abu Dhabi's benchmark was nearly flat with stocks equally split between gainers and losers. Abu Dhabi National Energy Co, which had earlier tumbled alongside oil, surged 5.9 percent. Qatar's bourse climbed 1.0 percent and companies sensitive to oil prices were positive, such as petrochemicals producer Industries Qatar, up 0.6 percent, and drilling rig provider Gulf International Services, which jumped 3.2 percent. Egypt's market edged up 0.7 percent with most stocks positive, although Telecom Egypt fell 0.6 percent, extending losses since Chairman Mohamed Salem resigned on Saturday, having served for just four months. MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS SAUDI ARABIA * The index added 1.0 percent to 7,443 points. DUBAI * The index rose 1.0 percent to 3,661 points. ABU DHABI * The index slipped 0.04 percent to 4,503 points. QATAR * The index climbed 1.0 percent to 11,465 points. EGYPT * The index rose 0.7 percent to 7,285 points. KUWAIT * The index added 0.3 percent to 5,759 points. OMAN * The index edged up 0.2 percent to 5,753 points. BAHRAIN * The index slipped 0.02 percent to 1,276 points. (Editing by Angus MacSwan, Larry King)