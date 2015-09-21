FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets rise as oil prices jump
September 21, 2015 / 1:18 PM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets rise as oil prices jump

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Oil's rebound boosts sentiment across the region
    * Saudi insurer UCA extends loss on Binladin claim
    * Dubai's index hits 3-week closing high
    * Telecom Egypt slides further following chairman's
departure

    By Olzhas Auyezov
    DUBAI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Most Gulf equity markets rose on
Monday as oil prices jumped on reports of a slowdown in U.S.
drilling activity.
    Oil rose by more than 2 percent on Monday after data showed
U.S. drilling slowed and a report said $1.5 trillion worth of
planned production was uneconomic at current prices. 
    Saudi Arabia's stock index rose 1.0 percent and most
sectors were positive. Petrochemicals heavyweight Saudi Basic
Industries added 1.0 percent.
    However, United Cooperative Assurance fell sharply
for a second session in a row, losing 3.8 percent. The company
said on Sunday it had received a claim from Saudi Binladin Group
over the collapse of a crane this month at the Grand Mosque in
Mecca that killed more than 100 people. 
    Dubai's index climbed 1.0 percent to a three-week
closing high of 3,661 points in a broad rally. Heavyweight
developer Emaar Properties jumped 3.5 percent and also
closed at its highest level this month, 6.58 dirhams.
    Abu Dhabi's benchmark was nearly flat with stocks
equally split between gainers and losers. Abu Dhabi National
Energy Co, which had earlier tumbled alongside oil,
surged 5.9 percent.
     Qatar's bourse climbed 1.0 percent and companies
sensitive to oil prices were positive, such as petrochemicals
producer Industries Qatar, up 0.6 percent, and
drilling rig provider Gulf International Services,
which jumped 3.2 percent.
    Egypt's market edged up 0.7 percent with most
stocks positive, although Telecom Egypt fell 0.6
percent, extending losses since Chairman Mohamed Salem resigned
on Saturday, having served for just four months. 
   
    MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
    
    SAUDI ARABIA
    * The index added 1.0 percent to 7,443 points.
    
    DUBAI
    * The index rose 1.0 percent to 3,661 points.
    
    ABU DHABI
    * The index slipped 0.04 percent to 4,503 points.
    
    QATAR
    * The index climbed 1.0 percent to 11,465 points.
    
    EGYPT
    * The index rose 0.7 percent to 7,285 points.
    
    KUWAIT
    * The index added 0.3 percent to 5,759 points.
    
    OMAN
    * The index edged up 0.2 percent to 5,753 points.
    
    BAHRAIN
    * The index slipped 0.02 percent to 1,276 points.

 (Editing by Angus MacSwan, Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
