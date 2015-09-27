FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE markets edge down in thin trade
September 27, 2015

MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE markets edge down in thin trade

DUBAI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates stock
markets edged down in thin trade on Sunday as they reopened
after a break for Eid Al-Adha, with no major corporate news to
move shares and the global market environment slightly negative.
    The Dubai stock index slipped 0.6 percent in its
lowest daily trading volume since April 2013, with many
investors still on holiday. Activity focused on
smaller-capitalised, low-priced stocks favoured by local retail
investors rather than institutions.
    GFH Financial Group, the most heavily traded stock,
rose 0.6 percent, but builder Arabtec dropped 2.7
percent and Shuaa Capital lost 6.2 percent.
    Dubai Parks and Resorts gained 0.8 percent after
local press coverage of attractions at the theme parks which it
plans to open next year.
    The Abu Dhabi index edged down 0.4 percent as
telecommunications blue chip Etisalat lost just as
much and major developer Aldar Properties slid 0.8
percent.
    Oman's stock market drifted up 0.2 percent, but most
major Middle East bourses remained closed for Eid, with Egypt
due to reopen on Monday and Saudi Arabia and Qatar on Tuesday.
    Since Gulf markets shut for Eid last Tuesday, Brent oil
 has fallen nearly 1 percent to $48.60 a barrel,
while MSCI's all-country world equities index 
has dropped 0.6 percent.
    
    SUNDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
    
    DUBAI
    * The index fell 0.6 percent to 3,613 points.
    
    ABU DHABI
    * The index edged down 0.4 percent to 4,495 points.
    
    OMAN
    * The index edged up 0.2 percent to 5,775 points.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by David Holmes)

