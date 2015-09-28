FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS-Foreigners boost Egypt as it reopens after Eid; Gulf mixed
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 28, 2015 / 2:31 PM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Foreigners boost Egypt as it reopens after Eid; Gulf mixed

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Egypt index confirm positive technical pattern
    * Amer surges on regulatory approval for reorganisation
    * CIB strong after NBK Capital's "buy" call
    * Weak oil prices dampen Gulf
    * Dubai trading volume rises but still low

    By Andrew Torchia
    DUBAI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Egypt's stock market climbed on
the back of buying by foreign investors as it reopened on Monday
after a long Eid al-Adha holiday, while Gulf bourses were
narrowly mixed as oil prices stayed low.
    The main Cairo index rose 0.9 percent from last
Tuesday's close to finish at 7,409 points in active trade, with
exchange data showing Arab and non-Arab foreign investors were
net buyers.
    The rise was technically bullish as it confirmed a positive
short-term reversal pattern for the market, which has been in a
downtrend since February.
    The index's rise above the early September peak of 7,324
points triggered a bullish right triangle formed by the highs
and lows since late August; the height of the pattern points the
index up to the 8,000-point area in coming weeks.
    Amer Group surged 5.4 percent after saying it had
won regulatory approval for a previously announced plan to split
into two companies, which it said would create more business
opportunities and boost trading in its shares. A new firm,
Porto, would handle projects including resorts and spas.
    Commercial International Bank (CIB) added 2.0
percent to 54.01 Egyptian pounds in its highest trading volume
in nearly three months.
    In a report on Sunday, NBK Capital maintained a "buy" call
on the stock with a fair value of 64.40 pounds. It said that
although depreciation of the Egyptian pound, pending government
reforms and the feasibility of economic development projects
remained risks for CIB, it was attractively valued at 1.6 times
its projected book value in 2017.
    A third index constituent, Arab Cotton Ginning,
also buoyed the market, rising 3.7 percent.
    The mood was much less enthusiastic in the oil exporting
Gulf, as Brent crude dropped 2.0 percent to below $48 a
barrel on concern about a weak global economic outlook.
    Dubai's index slipped 0.8 percent as trading
continued to focus on low-priced, speculative shares favoured by
local retail investors. As more investors returned from their
Eid holidays, trading volume rose from Sunday, when it was the
smallest since April 2013, but it was still low.
    GFH Financial, the most heavily traded stock, fell
0.2 percent. Blue chip Emaar Properties lost 1.1
percent.
    Abu Dhabi's index gained 0.5 percent but this was
mainly because of a 5.9 percent jump in thinly traded Abu Dhabi
National Energy Co, which stayed inside its trading
range of the past month. Six of the 10 most heavily traded
stocks were lower.
    Kuwait's market resumed trading after its break for Eid and
its index edged up 0.2 percent, with activity
concentrated in second-tier stocks. Investors Holding,
the most heavily traded, surged 7.4 percent.
    Markets in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Bahrain are to resume
trading on Tuesday after their Eid breaks.
    
    MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
    
    DUBAI
    * The index fell 0.8 percent to 3,582 points.
    
    ABU DHABI
    * The index rose 0.5 percent to 4,516 points.
    
    EGYPT
    * The index climbed 0.9 percent to 7,409 points.
    
    KUWAIT
    * The index edged up 0.2 percent to 5,764 points.
    
    OMAN
    * The index edged down 0.1 percent to 5,768 points.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.