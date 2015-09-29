FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS-Weak oil, global equities hit Gulf; Saudi, Qatar drop most
September 29, 2015 / 3:38 PM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Weak oil, global equities hit Gulf; Saudi, Qatar drop most

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Saudi petrochemicals, miner Ma'aden sold
    * Banks, Mecca builders slide after haj, crane disasters
    * Saudi valuations still not attractive
    * Industries Qatar falls sharply
    * Foreigners resume net selling in Egypt

    By Andrew Torchia
    DUBAI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Weak oil prices and global equity
prices hit Gulf stock markets on Tuesday, with Saudi Arabia and
Qatar dropping the most as they reopened after a long Eid
al-Adha break.
    The Saudi stock index closed 1.4 percent lower.
Brent crude had dropped about 3 percent to below $48 a
barrel since the Saudi bourse last traded on Sept. 21; this
weighed on Saudi petrochemical shares, with Saudi Basic
Industries down 0.6 percent and Saudi Industrial
Investment Group losing 4.3 percent.
    Miner Ma'aden slipped 0.7 percent amid a global
sell-off in commodity-related shares because of concern about
flagging economic growth in Asia.
    Makkah Construction and Development, which focuses
on projects in Mecca, dropped 3.6 percent after last week's haj
disaster near the city, which killed hundreds of people, raised
the possibility of new restrictions and development costs
associated with the pilgrimage. Jabal Omar, another
developer focused on Mecca, fell 1.5 percent.
    Some banks remained weak after the government suspended
construction giant Saudi Binladin Group from new contracts in
mid-September following the collapse of a crane in Mecca's Grand
Mosque which killed 107 people. The banking sector has major
exposure to the Binladin Group; Banque Saudi Fransi,
which has lent to the group, fell 3.3 percent on Tuesday.
    Some stocks seen as defensive plays or undervalued
outperformed, however, with telecommunications firms Zain KSA
 and Mobily closing flat.
    Sebastien Henin, head of asset management at Abu Dhabi's The
National Investor, said the Saudi market was under pressure from
weak petrochemical shares, which were sensitive to oil prices,
and unattractive valuations, with its forward price-earnings
ratio at about 14 times compared to single digits for some
emerging markets.
    "Until global oil prices stabilise, and there is better
visibility in the government's spending priorities with oil so
low, it will be hard for the market to rebound," he said.
    Qatar's index sank 1.4 percent with Industries Qatar
, a major petrochemical producer, losing 2.5 percent.
    Dubai fell 0.8 percent in a broad-based sell-off,
with blue chip Emaar Properties dropping 1.3 percent. 
Abu Dhabi slipped 0.9 percent as the most heavily traded
stock, Dana Gas, sank 3.6 percent.
    Egypt's market fell 1.1 percent as non-Arab foreign
investors, whose buying had boosted shares on Monday, turned net
sellers again, exchange data showed.    
    
    TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
    
    SAUDI ARABIA
    * The index dropped 1.4 percent to 7,337 points.
    
    DUBAI
    * The index fell 0.8 percent to 3,554 points. 
    
    ABU DHABI
    * The index slipped 0.9 percent to 4,476 points.
    
    QATAR
    * The index lost 1.4 percent to 1,275 points.
    
    EGYPT
    * The index fell 1.1 percent to 7,332 points.
    
    KUWAIT
    * The index edged down 0.2 percent to 5,751 points.
    
    OMAN
    * The index edged down 0.1 percent to 5,761 points.
    
    BAHRAIN
    * The index edged down 0.2 percent to 1,275 points.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Dominic Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
