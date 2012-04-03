MIDEAST STOCKS-Arabtec lifts Dubai; Political woes weigh on Egypt

DUBAI/CAIRO, April 3 (Reuters) - Builder Arabtec surged on Tuesday, lifting Dubai’s bourse to a four-week high after Abu Dhabi fund Aabar nearly doubled its stake, while growing political tensions weighed on Egypt’s bourse.

Shares in Arabtec jumped 15 percent to finish at their highest price level since March 5.

Abu Dhabi government-owned fund Aabar bought a 5.1 percent stake through a real estate unit. It already owned 5.3 percent through an energy unit.

“The share price movement is linked to the shareholding structure and speculation on whether Aabar will continue to increase its stake,” said Sebastien Henin, portfolio manager at The National Investor. “It’s not about valuations right now.”

Dubai’s index climbed 2.4 percent, its largest daily gain in three weeks, to its highest close since March 5.

Buying momentum picked up in other stocks with bluechips seeing more interest. Emaar Properties gained 3.6 percent and Dubai Financial Market rose 6 percent.

“The Arabtec story could help the market further and then the results come in... we are waiting for new catalysts. There are some good hints in Dubai for first-quarter numbers. That’s why we didn’t have a big correction after the rally (that started in mid-January),” said Henin.

Egypt’s index fell 1 percent as a more assertive stance by the Muslim Brotherhood, the dominant political force, deepened uncertainty over a planned transition to civilian rule.

A rally that made Egypt the world’s best performing stock market at the start of the year was built partly upon optimism that the Brotherhood and the country’s army rulers were working to avoid a showdown before a presidential vote starting in May.

The ruling military council has now rejected the Islamist group’s demand for the army-backed cabinet to be sacked so it can lead the formation of a new one.

The Brotherhood, which previously said it would not field a presidential candidate, changed tack on Saturday, backing its deputy leader to succeed ousted leader Hosni Mubarak.

“Since the Brotherhood has overall control of the parliament and the constitutional assembly, many will be concerned that Islamists will have full control of Egyptian politics if they also won the presidency,” said Said Hirsh at Capital Economics.

The index has dropped 10 percent since a strong rally ran out of steam in early March and traders say local retail investors have been selling equities since the weekend.

Omar Darwish at CIBC brokerage said foreign investors, who were net buyers of Egyptian stocks during the rally, had switched to being net sellers.

“Foreigners are still waiting and watching how political events will pile up. We think they may go in before the presidential election if a better picture emerges,” he said.

Orascom Telecom lost 3.1 percent and Talaat Moustafa Group falls 0.8 percent.

In Saudi Arabia, the index climbed for a fifth session, rising 0.3 percent to a fresh 42-month high.

Yamama Cement climbed 2 percent after it kicked off earnings season, reporting a 54 percent earnings rise.

Saudi Cement rose 3.2 percent and Yanbu Cement gained 2.6 percent.

“What this reads is that if Yamama is doing well, all companies in the sector will also do well,” said Farouk Miah, acting head of Research at NCB Capital.

In Qatar, the index slipped 0.2 percent, snapping an eight-session rally which took it to a 12-week closing high.

TUESDAY‘S HIGHLIGHTS

DUBAI

* The measure rose 2.4 percent to 1,694 points.

EGYPT

* The index fell 1 percent to 4,907 points.

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index gained 0.3 percent to 7,931 points.

QATAR

* The benchmark dipped 0.2 percent at 8,853 points.

OMAN

* The index advanced 0.3 percent to 5,793 points.

KUWAIT

* The measure slipped 0.2 percent to 6,179 points.

ABU DHABI

* The benchmark climbed 0.1 percent to 2,564 points.

BAHRAIN

* The measure eased 0.06 percent to 1,150 points. (Editing by Firouz Sedarat)