MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi rebounds; Gulf mixed on euro zone woes

DUBAI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s bourse rebounded from a two-month low on Sunday despite concerns over third-quarter earnings, while other Gulf markets were mixed in cautious trade.

Bargain hunters returned to lift Saudi petrochemical stocks. Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) gained 2.2 percent, although Bakheet Investment Group expects the petrochemicals and chemicals producer to post a 33 percent year-on-year drop in profit for the quarter. Third-quarter earnings are expected to be announced next week.

Yanbu National Petrochemical slipped 1.4 percent and Saudi Kayan Petrochemical shed 0.8 percent.

“Many of the traders are worried about petrochemical companies’ results, especially SABIC because of lower demand from their main markets of Europe and the U.S.,” said Tarik Al Mady, an independent Riyadh-based analyst.

“People are not willing to take big risks right now, because things are volatile until the results are out.”

The kingdom’s index closed 0.5 percent higher and is up 6.6 percent since the end of 2011.

But shares in Zain Saudi dropped 4.7 percent to hit an all-time closing low of 10.25 riyals. On Saturday they sank 6.1 percent after the telecom operator said it had extended, for a second time, the maturity date of a 9.75 billion riyal ($2.6 billion) loan, disappointing investors who had hoped for a resolution to the financing issue.

The stock’s drop broke technical support at the 2011 low of 10.54 rials, hit in March and December that year, which may now act as resistance to any rebound.

Banks edged up with the sector’s measure gaining 0.1 percent, while insurance stocks rallied - the sector’s index climbed 1.2 percent.

Elsewhere, Dubai’s index rose 0.6 percent, up for a second session since Wednesday’s two-week low. Most blue chips lagged as investors remain wary of euro zone and global growth concerns.

Contractor Arabtec gained 3.3 percent and Dubai Islamic Bank added 1 percent. Emaar Properties ended flat while courier firm Aramex fell 2.5 percent.

“It’s more of a consolidation day. Volatility is high in international markets, which is causing jitters,” said Marwan Shurrab, vice-president and chief trader at Gulfmena Investments.

“Even with high risk appetite after the various stimulus packages (by foreign central banks), the volatility is affecting regional sentiment in terms of direction. The real momentum now will be from third-quarter company announcements.”

Global shares rallied in mid-September after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced monetary easing measures to help the staggering job market, but Spain’s plans to ask for a 40 billion euro ($51.5 billion) bailout for its banks have wiped out some gains.

Abu Dhabi’s index ticked up 0.1 percent. Banks supported the index, with First Gulf Bank up 0.6 percent and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank gaining 0.9 percent.

In Qatar, the bourse climbed 0.2 percent, moving away from a two-week low. Qatar Electricity and Water rose 0.8 percent and Industries Qatar gained 0.4 percent.

Elsewhere, Kuwait’s index finished 0.1 percent lower, easing away from Thursday’s 15-week high as investors booked gains. National Bank of Kuwait slipped 1 percent and telecom operator Zain, which owns 37 percent of Zain Saudi, shed 1.3 percent.

Local politics continues to dictate Kuwait’s market sentiment, with investors hoping against hope for an accord between the cabinet and parliament so that economic development projects can progress.

Kuwait will not try to convene parliament again but will refer the country’s political standoff to its ruler, assembly speaker Jassim al-Kharafi said, which could lead to parliament’s dissolution and fresh elections.

“The opposition are likely to perform strongly in the next parliamentary elections, leading to a continued difficult relationship between the National Assembly and the cabinet,” EFG Hermes said in a research note.

