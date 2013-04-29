MIDEAST STOCKS-Oman's Nawras plunges after Q1 drop; Dubai rally falters

* Telco Nawras in biggest drop since October

* Dubai gives back early gains to ease from 3-1/2 yr high

* Egypt falls for 4th session in 6, more declines seen

* Saudi up, but petchems cap gains

By Matt Smith

DUBAI, April 29 (Reuters) - Oman’s Nawras made its largest one-day decline in six months on Monday after the telecommunications operator posted a fifth straight drop in quarterly profit, weighing on a downbeat Muscat bourse.

Nawras dropped 6.8 percent, its biggest fall since Oct. 22, to slump to a 10-week low.

The operator, majority-owned by Qatar’s Ooredoo, reported a 21 percent drop in first-quarter profit on Sunday, missing analysts’ estimates.

“Capital expenditure is expected to be high this year, so 2013 will be a challenging period even with mobile penetration and data revenue increasing,” said Kanaga Sundar, Gulf Baader Capital Markets head of research.

Kuwait’s Wataniya, another Ooredoo subsidiary, last week posted a 31 percent drop in first-quarter profit, also a fifth straight quarterly decline.

Ooredoo, which is due to report its earnings on Tuesday, ended flat. Analysts on average forecast it will post a 13.8 percent increase in quarterly profit.

Oman’s index fell 0.9 percent to a three-week low, but is up 6.3 percent in 2013.

“Omani equities are in a consolidation phase,” added Sundar. “We expect range-bound activity to prevail during this quarter amid expectations of lower volumes during the summer.”

Dubai’s index gave back early gains to end lower for a first session in seven, easing from Sunday’s 3-1/2-year high as investors booked gains in some of this year’s top performing stocks.

“The fact we hit a new high before closing lower could be a trigger for more profit taking in the coming days  we need to take a breather,” said Sebastien Henin, portfolio manager at The National Investor.

Dubai fell 0.3 percent to 2,101 points, with its next resistance level at 2,201 points, said Bruce Powers, a technical analyst and corporate advisor at Orpheus Capital in Dubai.

“The previous retracement was very shallow before the markets took off again, which shows the underlying buying strength - the retracement could have been deeper and longer, but buyers were able to keep the momentum going,” he added.

Emaar Properties lost 0.2 percent, while lender Emirates NBD and telecom firm du each fell 1.4 percent.

Emaar and du are up 47.7 and 46.1 percent respectively in 2013. Emirates NBD has gained 75.4 percent over the same period.

Egypt’s main index fell for a fourth session in six, slipping 0.6 percent to 5,199 points. It is down 4.8 percent this year.

“The market is continuing its minor correction,” said Mohabeldeen Agena, head of the technical desk at Beltone Financial in Cairo. “We are close to the support of 5,100, where I‘m expecting the market to rebound again close to 5,350.”

Saudi Arabia’s index rose 0.4 percent, its seventh advance in eight sessions since April 17’s four-week low, although only one of these gains was of more than 0.5 percent.

The narrow movement of the index has masked the divergent performance of different sectors.

Petrochemicals fell 0.3 percent. The sector has now declined 6.6 percent from March 27’s 10-month peak, dropping after Saudi producers reported declining first-quarter profits and oil prices see-sawed. It is now near-flat for the year.

Retail and cement, which rely on local demand, are up 16.8 and 10.7 percent respectively in 2013.

“Concerns and uncertainty about global demand is affecting petrochemicals,” said Hesham Tuffaha, a Riyadh-based fund manager. “The gains in retail and other sectors are not just based on sentiment, but valuations too - quarter-on-quarter companies have made double-digit profit gains.”

MONDAY‘S HIGHLIGHTS

QATAR

* The benchmark fell 0.1 percent to 8,628 points.

DUBAI

* The index dropped 0.3 percent to 2,101 points.

KUWAIT

* The measure rose 0.9 percent to 7,428 points.

EGYPT

* The measure fell 0.6 percent to 5,199 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index rose 0.05 percent to 3,280 points.

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index climbed 0.4 percent to 7,167 points.

OMAN

* The index fell 0.9 percent to 6,126 points.

BAHRAIN

* The measure rose 0.5 percent to 1,101 points. (Editing by Dinesh Nair)