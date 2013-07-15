MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi falls from 15-mth high on weak earnings; Gulf mixed

DUBAI, July 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s bourse slipped off a 15-month high on Monday as earnings misses from petrochemical firms spurred profit-taking, while other regional markets were mixed.

The kingdom’s petrochemical sector index lost 0.9 percent, underperforming the wider benchmark, which declined 0.6 percent.

Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), the world’s largest chemicals producer, fell 1.3 percent after two of its units posted below-forecast net profit for the second quarter.

SABIC’s earnings, which are yet to be released, will feel a slight pinch from its subsidiaries’ underperformance.

Yanbu National Petrochemical Co (Yansab) declined 1.7 percent and Saudi Arabian Fertilizer Co (Safco) retreated 0.2 percent.

Petrochemical companies, such as Safco and Yansab, have little upside due to stretched valuations, analysts said.

“Safco was substantially below our estimates because urea prices were low in Q2 and Yansab was also unable to beat expectations,” said Muhammad Faisal Potrik, research analyst at Riyad Capital. Riyad Capital has a ‘hold’ recommendation on both stocks.

Potrik however said the outlook for the sector is stable, providing oil prices stay above $100 a barrel.

The banking sector’s index slipped 0.9 percent, as investors booked gains after most lenders posted solid profit growth for the second quarter.

In Kuwait, the index slipped 0.8 percent, trimming 2013 gains to 31.8 percent. The move extends a steady decline in the retail-dominated market since it hit a multi-year peak in late-May.

Retail investors tend to cash out in Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting, in preparation for holidays at the end of the holy month.

Trading volumes were their lowest in 2013 on Monday, showing little reaction to a ruling by the administrative court that threw out legal challenges to a parliamentary election set for July 27.

Swift parliamentary elections are seen a positive for the country’s long-delayed $30 billion development plan, analysts said.

In the United Arab Emirates, the two main markets hit fresh multi-year highs on optimism companies will report strong profit growth in their upcoming second-quarter earnings.

Dubai’s index climbed 0.7 percent, extending 2013 gains to 51.4 percent. It is one of the best-performing markets globally this year.

Shares in budget carrier Air Arabia rose 5.1 percent to 1.23 dirhams ($0.33). “There was a strong buying flow after it crossed major resistance at 1.2 dirhams,” said Mohab Maher, senior manager of institutional desk at MENA Corp. Expectations of strong second-quarter earnings are also pushing up the market as a whole, he added.

Abu Dhabi’s benchmark advanced 0.8 percent to hit a fresh 57-month high, as financial stocks supported.

Union National Bank, which rose 3.7 percent, closed above 5 dirhams for the first time since the third quarter of 2008. National Bank of Abu Dhabi, which climbed 2.9 percent, matched the multi-year closing high set in May.

In Oman, Bank Muscat gained 1.2 percent after posting an 8.9 percent increase in second-quarter net profit, slightly ahead of analysts’ expectations. The stock outperformed the wider market, which rose 0.7 percent.

Qatar and Egypt were little moved.

MONDAY‘S HIGHLIGHTS

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index retreated 0.6 percent to 7,699 points.

KUWAIT

* The index slipped 0.8 percent to 7,820 points.

DUBAI

* The index gained 0.7 percent to 2,457 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index climbed 0.8 percent to 3,767 points.

OMAN

* The index rose 0.7 percent to 6,564 points.

QATAR

* The index ticked up 0.01 percent to 9,399 points.

EGYPT

* The index edged up 0.09 percent to 5,314 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index gained 0.1 percent to 1,187 points.