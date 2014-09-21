MIDEAST STOCKS-Most markets pull back after strong gains

* UAE, Qatar retreat after rising on one-off foreign inflows

* Dubai’s Deyaar, Union Properties maintain momentum

* Large banks in Dubai and Abu Dhabi pull back

* Saudi developers fall as land tax considered

* Egypt slips but Medinet Nasr bucks the trend

By Olzhas Auyezov

DUBAI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar pulled back on Sunday after posting strong gains on one-off fund inflows in the previous session, while Saudi Arabia’s property stocks fell after the government began looking into a tax on unused land.

Dubai’s main index slipped 0.2 percent as lenders Emirates NBD and Dubai Islamic Bank fell 0.5 and 0.6 percent respectively.

The bourse gained 2.3 percent last Thursday as foreign funds bought into local stocks en masse ahead of changes in the composition of the FTSE All-World index, which will take effect on Sept. 22.

Much of that demand focused on developers Deyaar and Union Properties which will join the index for the first time. Both stocks maintained positive momentum on Sunday, adding 3.1 and 1.4 percent respectively, even though net buying by foreigners was much smaller than last Thursday, according to bourse data.

Meanwhile another index addition, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank , declined, having earlier gained 6.8 percent on the back of the FTSE announcement. The stock dropped 3.3 percent while Abu Dhabi’s benchmark fell 1.1 percent.

Qatar’s benchmark slid 1.5 percent after rising to an all-time high of 14,351 points in the previous session, also thanks to FTSE index adjustments. Shares in Industries Qatar fell 1.4 percent after the company said it had put its multi-billion-dollar Al Sejeel petrochemical project on hold and was studying a new scheme instead that would yield better returns.

SAUDI, EGYPT

Saudi Arabia’s main index fell 0.5 percent and property developers Jabal Omar and Dar Al Arkan were the main drags, sliding 1.5 and 2.8 percent respectively.

Local media reported last week that the kingdom’s Supreme Economic Council, a top policy body, would consider taxing undeveloped urban land as part of efforts to end a serious housing shortage in the country.

Although it is unclear whether the proposed tax would apply to developers, it could potentially hurt companies with large land banks.

Egypt’s bourse slipped 0.1 percent after hitting a six-year closing high of 9,729 points in the previous session.

However, property firm Medinet Nasr for Housing and Development, which surged its daily limit of 10 percent last Thursday, continued to climb and added 1.6 percent. The company said last week that it targeted sales of 2.0 billion pounds ($280 million) from its Tag Sultan project, more than some analysts had previously expected.

SUNDAY‘S HIGHLIGHTS

DUBAI

* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 5,088 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index fell 1.1 percent to 5,174 points.

QATAR

* The index slid 1.5 percent to 14,136 points.

EGYPT

* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 9,719 points.

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index edged down 0.5 percent to 11,011 points.

KUWAIT

* The index edged up 0.2 percent to 7,612 points.

OMAN

* The index inched down 0.1 percent to 7,500 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index added 0.2 percent to 1,469 points. (Editing by Dominic Evans)