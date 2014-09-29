MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt rebounds, profit-taking shifts to Kuwait

* Egypt bounces back on $14.5 bln govt investment plan

* Cairo awards two gas licences to foreign firms

* Abu Dhabi’s Dana Gas jumps after Egyptian deal

* Dubai’s Emaar slides despite pricing malls unit at top of range

* Kuwait ends extended uptrend ahead of holidays

By Olzhas Auyezov

DUBAI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Egypt’s stock market rebounded from a profit-taking bout on Monday after the Cairo government announced ambitious plans to develop the refining and petrochemicals sectors and awarded fresh licences to foreign energy companies.

The Cairo index rose 1.8 percent after oil minister Sherif Ismail told Reuters on Sunday that Egypt would spend $14.5 billion over the next five years to overcome an energy crisis that has led to near-daily power cuts and hit company profits.

He also said the government was considering floating stakes in some state-owned oil companies on the stock exchange.

Separately, United Arab Emirates energy firm Dana Gas said it had been awarded concessions for two onshore gas blocks in Egypt, and a source in the state-run Egyptian Natural Gas Holding company (EGAS) told Reuters that French oil major Total had been awarded a licence to explore for natural gas in the Nile Delta.

Shares in steelmaker Ezz Steel rose 2.0 percent to 18.70 Egyptian pounds after Ci Capital raised its price target for the stock to 23.50 pounds from 21.50 pounds with an “overweight” rating.

Developer SODIC surged its daily limit of 10 percent ahead of the listing of its rights issue.

Saudi Arabia’s bourse also started recovering after several days of profit-taking and added 0.8 percent. Banks were the main drivers of the rise as Bank Albilad jumped 5.2 percent and Banque Saudi Fransi added 2.8 percent.

Trading volume, however, was relatively low, reflecting the pre-holiday mood.

Bourses in Saudi Arabia and Oman be will closed next week for Eid al-Adha and, although other markets may take shorter breaks - Egypt will close on Oct. 5-8 - some individual investors in them may stay away from the market for a few extra days.

UAE, KUWAIT

Dubai’s bourse see-sawed in low-volume trading and eventually edged up 0.1 percent amid a mixed performance by major stocks. Lenders Emirates NBD and Dubai Islamic Bank were the main support, adding 0.7 and 0.5 percent respectively.

Emaar Properties, the emirate’s largest listed developer, fell 0.9 percent after its malls unit announced the final price of its initial public offer.

As expected, the IPO priced at the top of the proposed range amid massive demand from investors, giving an overall sale value of 5.8 billion dirhams ($1.58 billion) and making it the largest stock offer in a Gulf Arab economy since 2008.

“People are just getting ready for the Eid vacation,” said Harshjit Oza, property and banking analyst at Naeem Brokerage in Cairo.

Abu Dhabi’s bourse edged up 0.5 percent. Dana Gas jumped 3.0 percent after announcing the Egyptian deal.

Profit-taking, in the meantime, appeared to be shifting to previously resilient Kuwait, where the main index fell 0.7 percent, ending a three-week uptrend. Markets in Qatar and Oman were nearly flat.

MONDAY‘S HIGHLIGHTS

DUBAI

* The index inched up 0.1 percent to 4,998 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index rose 0.5 percent to 5,102 points.

QATAR

* The index climbed 0.1 percent to 13,844 points.

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index added 0.8 percent to 10,757 points.

EGYPT

* The index rose 1.8 percent to 9,780 points.

KUWAIT

* The index edged down 0.7 percent to 7,609 points.

OMAN

* The index added 0.1 percent to 7,463 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index gained 0.05 percent to 1,477 points. (Editing by Andrew Torchia)