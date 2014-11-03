MIDEAST STOCKS-Region outperforms as MSCI hopes aid Qatar, IPO boosts Saudi

* MSCI review on Thursday may raise Qatar’s weighting

* Some NCB IPO money could flow back to Saudi market

* But Mobily debacle may weigh on market on Tuesday

* Palm Hills, Upper Egypt Construction lead Cairo higher

* Political optimism continues to boost Tunisia

By Andrew Torchia

DUBAI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Most Middle Eastern stock markets rose on Monday, outperforming weak Asian and European bourses, as hopes for a bigger weighting in MSCI’s indexes buoyed Qatar and a successful initial public offer supported Saudi Arabia.

The Qatari index climbed 1.2 percent as Industries Qatar surged 3.2 percent. When it upgraded Qatar and the United Arab Emirates to emerging markets in May, MSCI applied an “adjustment factor” of 0.5 to stocks there, citing “accessibility issues to international institutional investors”; in August, it said it might consider at a November review whether to raise Qatar’s adjustment factor to 1.

MSCI is to announce the results of the review on Thursday evening and some analysts think Qatar’s weighting is likely to be raised, which could attract some $200 million of fresh, passive funds to the market. As a leading blue chip, Industries Qatar would be a major beneficiary.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s index gained 0.4 percent after news that the retail portion of the 22.5 billion riyal ($6 billion) initial share sale by National Commercial Bank IPO-NACO.SE was 16 times subscribed late on the final day of the offer.

As of eight o’clock on Sunday evening Saudi time, 1.17 million subscribers had put up a total of 215.8 billion riyals for the 300 million shares offered to retail investors, which were priced at 45 riyals each.

The fact that the market did not drop too steeply over the past week despite this huge drain of funds was positive, and as excess money is returned to IPO subscribers later this week, the rest of the market may benefit.

The market may be dampened on Tuesday, however, by news that Saudi Arabia’s second biggest telecommunications operator Mobily had restated a year and a half of earnings due to accounting errors and posted a shock plunge in profit; the market regulator has begun an investigation to determine whether the company violated bourse rules.

The stock was suspended on Monday and is to resume trading on Tuesday.

In Dubai, the main index fell 0.8 percent on profit-taking in property-related and construction stocks, after it outperformed the Gulf on Sunday with a 1.6 percent gain.

EGYPT, TUNISIA

Egypt’s market climbed 1.4 percent as two stocks continued to lead it up.

Palm Hills Development, which jumped 6.9 percent on Sunday, added a further 2.9 percent while Upper Egypt Construction, which rose 3.5 percent on Sunday as it declared a dividend of 0.1 Egyptian pound a share, gained an additional 3.0 percent.

Bisco Misr, one of Egypt’s main producers of cakes and biscuits, tumbled 9.8 percent to 72.00 Egyptian pounds after the market regulator said Abraaj Investment Management had made a formal offer of 850 million pounds ($118.9 million) for the company, at a price of 73.91 pounds per share.

Tunisia’s stock index rose 1.3 percent to 4,969 points on optimism over the political situation, after the secular party Nidaa Tounes won 85 seats in the new 217-member parliament in the Oct. 26 election.

With no outright majority, Nidaa Tounes still needs to form a coalition with partners in difficult negotiations that could last weeks before a new government is set up; the Islamist Ennahda has called for a national unity government.

The index has gained about 8 percent in the last six trading days, breaking major technical resistance on its February and August peaks as well as its June 2012 low of 4,947 points. That points up in the medium term to the July 2012 peak of 5,292 points.

MONDAY‘S HIGHLIGHTS

DUBAI

* The index fell 0.8 percent to 4,577 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index rose 0.5 percent to 4,950 points.

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index gained 0.4 percent to 10,142 points.

QATAR

* The index climbed 1.2 percent to 13,781 points.

EGYPT

* The index rose 1.4 percent to 9,437 points.

KUWAIT

* The index fell 0.6 percent to 7,319 points.

OMAN

* The index edged up 0.05 percent to 7,031 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index rose 0.2 percent to 1,446 points.