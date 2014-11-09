MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE, Qatar climb after MSCI raises index weights

* MSCI decision boosts wide range of stocks in UAE, Qatar

* Abu Dhabi’s UNB falls after failing to secure inclusion

* Dubai developers, contractor join small-cap benchmark

* Saudi Arabia’s Mobily rebounds after sharp drop

* Blue chips drag on Egypt

By Olzhas Auyezov

DUBAI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar outperformed the region on Sunday after index compiler MSCI raised the two countries’ weights in its emerging markets index in a move promising fresh foreign fund inflows.

In a semi-annual review, published at the end of last week and taking effect at the end of this month, MSCI removed a 0.5 “adjustment factor” for a number of stocks which it had introduced in May because of accessibility problems for foreign investors.

It also increased the “foreign inclusion factor” for UAE’s First Gulf Bank (FGB), doubling its weight, and added Qatar’s Gulf International Services to the emerging markets benchmark.

Abu Dhabi’s index rose 1.6 percent, largely on the back of FGB, which jumped 5.3 percent. Shares in investment firm Waha Capital surged 7.0 percent to 2.92 dirhams after the company said its third-quarter profit more than doubled .

Waha’s shares broke technical resistance at 2.85 dirhams, the late October peak, triggering a bullish right triangle formed by the highs and lows since mid-October and pointing up to 3.16 dirhams.

Meanwhile, shares in Union National Bank dropped 5.2 percent; investors had hoped it would also become part of the MSCI index following the November review, but MSCI chose not to include the stock.

Dubai’s benchmark rose 1.1 percent. Heavyweights Emaar Properties and Dubai Islamic Bank added 2.0 and 0.3 percent respectively after MSCI increased their weights.

Real estate developers Deyaar and Union Properties added 1.9 and 1.8 percent, while construction firm Drake & Scull rose 0.9 percent. MSCI added the three names to its UAE small-cap index.

Qatar’s main index added 0.8 percent as blue chips Qatar National Bank and Industries Qatar rose 1.7 and 1.4 percent in response to MSCI weight increases.

Also on MSCI’s list were Doha Bank, which gained 1.2 percent, and Commercial Bank of Qatar, up 0.7 percent. New emerging markets index constituent Gulf International Services rose 1.9 percent.

Analysts estimate the UAE and Qatar could each attract around $1 billion in total of additional foreign funds because of the latest MSCI decision - not much compared to their national market capitalisations of around $200 billion, but enough to stimulate trade in the short term.

Shares in developer Barwa Real Estate surged 7.6 percent, continuing a leg up which began last week after the firm launched a 500 million riyal ($137 million) commercial development near downtown Doha and bought a 50 percent stake in Lusail Golf Development for 2.48 billion riyals.

Akber Khan, director of asset management at Al Rayan Investment in Doha, said trading volume in the stock indicated interest from institutional investors.

“This is clearly institutional buying because five million shares traded is a lot of money,” he said.

SAUDI, EGYPT

Saudi Arabia’s index edged up 0.4 percent as telecommunications operator Mobily rose 3.9 percent, rebounding after tumbling by its 10 percent daily limit for three sessions in a row.

Last Monday, Mobily cut its profits for 2013 and the first half of 2014 by a combined 1.43 billion riyals ($381.2 million), citing accounting errors, and also reported a 71 percent plunge in third-quarter profit. Mobily’s actions prompted the bourse regulator to launch a probe.

Egypt’s benchmark edged down 0.5 percent as most blue chips pulled back. Shares in Commercial International Bank fell 0.4 percent and brokerage EFG Hermes was down 1.7 percent.

Shares in Palm Hills, Egypt’s second-largest listed real estate developer, fell 2.3 percent even though the company reported a 152 percent jump in third-quarter net profit on Sunday. The company also said Abu Dhabi state fund Aabar Investments had acquired a 5.1 percent stake in it.

SUNDAY‘S HIGHLIGHTS

DUBAI

* The index rose 1.1 percent to 4,453 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index added 1.6 percent to 4,867 points.

QATAR

* The index gained 0.8 percent to 13,692 points.

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index edged up 0.4 percent to 9,689 points.

EGYPT

* The index edged down 0.5 percent to 9,373 points.

KUWAIT

* The index rose 0.7 percent to 7,183 points.

OMAN

* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 6,905 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index edged up 0.1 percent to 1,443 points. (Editing by Andrew Torchia)