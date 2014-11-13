MIDEAST STOCKS-Earnings lift UAE but disappoint in Egypt; oil hits Saudi

* Dubai rebounds on the back of Emaar, Air Arabia

* Waha Capital, Aldar lift Abu Dhabi on strong results

* Qatar unmoved by good news in FIFA’s World Cup report

* Weak oil, Chinese data weigh on Saudi Arabia’s petchems

* Disappointing Q3 earnings drag down Egypt

By Olzhas Auyezov

DUBAI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Middle East were mixed on Thursday as United Arab Emirates bourses rose while disappointing third-quarter earnings weighed on Egypt and Saudi Arabia saw a broad sell-off after oil prices hit four-year lows.

Dubai’s index edged down early in the session but then bounced back and closed 1.7 percent up as heavyweight Emaar Properties jumped 4.8 percent to 11.00 dirhams, a one-month high. The stock still trades below levels seen in September and early October, before a slump in the Dubai bourse that was triggered by global markets.

Most stocks in Dubai also rose on Thursday and Air Arabia , whose third-quarter earnings beat estimates this week, jumped 4.2 percent.

Abu Dhabi’s index climbed 0.3 percent. Waha Capital dominated trading volumes and jumped 4.2 percent to 3.24 dirhams. The company said on Sunday its third-quarter profit more than doubled, and the stock’s strong performance afterwards has attracted an increasing number of buyers. It faces resistance at 3.28 dirhams, the July peak.

Shares in Aldar Properties, the emirate’s largest listed developer, rose 1.5 percent after it reported a 41 percent rise in third-quarter profit to 584 million dirhams ($159 million), well ahead of analysts’ estimates.

SICO Bahrain and HSBC had expected the firm to make a quarterly profit of 382.6 million dirhams and 441.9 million dirhams respectively.

Qatar’s benchmark was nearly flat, ignoring news that an investigation by FIFA’s ethics committee had found no grounds for reopening the controversial bidding process for the 2022 soccer World Cup, thus removing any risk that Qatar might lose the right to host the tournament. Most fund managers had in any case thought there was very little chance that Qatar would lose the right.

SAUDI, EGYPT

Saudi Arabia’s bourse fell 0.9 percent in a broad sell-off. Shares in petrochemical giant Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) lost 0.8 percent after Brent crude futures fell below $80 a barrel on Wednesday for the first time since 2010, and approached $79 on Thursday.

Falling crude prices already hurt some petrochemical companies’ profits in the third quarter by devaluing their inventories. But analysts say the health of China’s economy, a major market for their products, is a more important factor.

China’s industrial output rose 7.7 percent in October from a year earlier, missing forecasts, and fixed investment growth slumped to a 13-year low, according to data released on Thursday.

Jabal Omar Development, Saudi Arabia’s largest listed real estate developer by market capitalisation, bucked the negative trend and gained 1.6 percent after reporting a quarterly profit for the first time since 2009.

National Commercial Bank, which started trading on Wednesday after a heavily oversubscribed initial public offer, once again surged its daily 10 percent limit as widely expected by the market.

Egypt’s index fell 0.9 percent. Heavyweights Commercial International Bank and developer Talaat Moustafa Holding fell 0.8 and 1.2 percent respectively.

Talaat Moustafa posted a 29 percent increase in third-quarter profit to 136.35 million Egyptian pounds ($19.1 million) late on Wednesday, missing some analysts’ estimates. Naeem Brokerage, for instance, had expected the firm to make 156 million pounds in the quarter.

Shares in Global Telecom fell 1.1 percent after the firm reported on Wednesday a 66 percent jump in net losses for the first nine months of the year.

Telecom Egypt, which this week reported a 61.3 percent drop in third-quarter net profit, lost 1.3 percent.

THURSDAY‘S HIGHLIGHTS

DUBAI

* The index rose 1.7 percent to 4,657 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index edged up 0.3 percent to 4,953 points.

QATAR

* The index inched up 0.05 percent to 13,730 points.

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index slid 0.9 percent to 9,682 points.

EGYPT

* The index fell 0.9 percent to 9,260 points.

KUWAIT

* The index slipped 0.01 percent to 7,201 points.

OMAN

* The index climbed 0.8 percent to 7,013 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index edged down 0.5 percent to 1,430 points. (Editing by Andrew Torchia)