MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets fall as investor hopes fade for OPEC output cut

* Emerging market funds fail to support UAE, Qatar

* Local investors and frontier funds in broad sell-off

* Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) drops 4.1 percent

* Investors’ hopes wane for substantial OPEC output cut

* Oman already considering spending cuts, tax hikes

By Olzhas Auyezov

DUBAI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Most regional markets fell on Tuesday due to bearish oil price expectations, with strong foreign demand for several heavyweight stocks listed in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar failing to offset a broad sell-off by local investors.

In its semi-annual review, index compiler MSCI this month raised the weightings of a number of UAE and Qatari stocks in its emerging markets benchmark, a move that takes effect after Tuesday’s close.

At the same time, MSCI completed the gradual exclusion of the two countries from its frontier markets index following their upgrade in May.

Consequently, trading was volatile on markets in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Qatar, with higher-than-usual volumes as frontier funds sold and emerging market funds bought stocks en masse. Ultimately, local retail investors sided with the sellers, driving down all three benchmarks.

Dubai’s bourse fell 1.5 percent, Abu Dhabi dropped 2.1 percent and Qatar’s index lost 1.9 percent.

SAUDI, OMAN

Saudi Arabia’s index fell 1.8 percent as most stocks slid. Shares in petrochemicals major Saudi Basic Industries dropped 4.1 percent and were the main drag.

“The markets are bearish because of the uncertainty about the oil price,” said Shakeel Sarwar, head of asset management at Securities & Investment Co (SICO) in Bahrain.

Brent crude oil prices steadied around $80 a barrel on Tuesday ahead of a key meeting of OPEC members to decide on production levels for next year.

Sarwar said Middle East retail investors appeared to be losing hope for substantial output cuts and are selling off stocks at any price because they expect oil to slide further.

Investors fear cheaper oil could eventually force Gulf governments to cut state spending, which remains a key driver of economic and corporate earnings growth in the region.

In Oman, which has smaller oil and gas reserves than its wealthy Gulf neighbours and a higher cost of production, an advisory body to the government has already suggested spending cuts along with tax rate increases for sectors such as mining and telecommunications.

Shares in Ooredoo Oman and Omantel fell 2.8 and 1.5 percent respectively after tumbling on Monday in response to the proposal. Muscat’s index dropped 1.6 percent.

Oman’s Shura Council estimated that raising the royalty rate for telecoms to 12 percent of revenue from 7 percent would net the budget 31 million rials ($80.52 million) in 2015, a sum equal to a fifth of their combined 2013 net profit.

Oman’s government raised nearly 204 million rials ($530 million) in August from its sale of a 19 percent stake in Omantel.

TUESDAY‘S HIGHLIGHTS

DUBAI

* The index fell 1.5 percent to 4,558 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index dropped 2.1 percent to 4,862 points.

QATAR

* The index slid 1.9 percent to 13,424 points.

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index fell 1.8 percent to 9,234 points

EGYPT

* The index dropped 0.5 percent to 9,113 points

KUWAIT

* The index slipped 0.3 percent to 7,027 points.

OMAN

* The index fell 1.6 percent to 6,937 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index dropped 0.3 percent to 1,444 points. (Editing by Matt Smith)