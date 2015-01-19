MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf soft as oil slips; poor results weigh on Saudi

* Brent crude slips below $50

* Saudi Arabia falls as most new Q4 earnings disappoint

* Dubai developers pull back as property markets seen peaking

* Qatar Islamic Bank falls despite strong results

* Egypt’s index breaks through major chart barrier

By Olzhas Auyezov

DUBAI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Most Gulf equity markets pulled back on Monday as oil prices slipped again and negative fourth-quarter earnings weighed on Saudi Arabia’s bourse.

Brent crude fell back below $50 a barrel on concern that the global economic outlook was darkening and after Iraq announced record oil production.

Saudi Arabia’s main index slid 0.6 percent as petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries fell 1.9 percent and Savola Group, the kingdom’s biggest food maker, dropped 2.3 percent.

Savola reported a 23 percent decline in fourth-quarter profit on Sunday. It made 434.4 million riyals ($115.8 million) in the period, falling short of the 562.4 million riyals average forecast by analysts polled by Reuters.

Shares in Saudi Industrial Investment Group tumbled 3.6 percent after its fourth-quarter profit plunged 58 percent because of the fall in oil prices.

Meanwhile, Almarai, the Gulf’s largest dairy company, added 2.1 percent after reporting a 15 percent rise in quarterly profit, in line with analysts’ estimates.

UAE, EGYPT

Dubai’s index slipped 0.2 percent as property and construction stocks fell while banks and other sectors did well. Dubai Islamic Bank’s (DIB) 2.2 percent gain was the main support.

Two other Dubai lenders, Emirates NBD and Mashreq , reported strong quarterly results on Sunday and investors may be betting that DIB, whose board will review earnings on Jan. 25, will follow suit.

Air Arabia jumped 2.4 percent after announcing plans to launch a flight to Urumqi and become, it said, the first low-cost airline from the Middle East and Africa to enter the Chinese market.

Dubai-listed shares in Bahrain’s Gulf Finance House (GFH) dropped 3.4 percent and topped trading volume on the emirate’s bourse after surging their daily 15 percent limit in the previous session. GFH said on Monday that it had no information to disclose that could explain the share price movement.

Property-related stocks such as Emaar Properties, which lost 1.8 percent, came under pressure after consultancy JLL said in a report on Sunday that Dubai’s markets for residential real estate and hotel properties were peaking as lower oil prices dampened sentiment.

Abu Dhabi’s index edged up 0.3 percent as blue chips Etisalat and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank added 0.5 and 3.4 percent respectively.

Qatar’s bourse edged down 0.2 percent as shares in Qatar Islamic Bank dropped 2.7 percent despite strong fourth-quarter results. The lender reported a 30.4 percent jump in quarterly earnings on Sunday, making 470 million riyals ($129.1 million) during the period. Five analysts on average had forecast a net profit of 333 million riyals.

However, the stock had risen 4.8 percent earlier this month in anticipation of the earnings report.

Egypt’s index added 0.7 percent to 9,599 points as it rose above major technical resistance at 9,572-79 points, the peaks in November and December, with which it had struggled in the last two sessions. A further rise above the resistance area would confirm a decisive break.

Cheaper oil is helping Egypt bridge its budget and foreign trade gaps. The Cairo government spent 30 percent less on energy subsidies in the first half of the 2014-15 fiscal year than it did in the same period of the previous year, an oil ministry source said on Monday.

Also, this week Egypt’s central bank let the Egyptian pound depreciate in the official market for the first time in six months, a move that could eventually pave way for more foreign investment by making the exchange rate more balanced.

MONDAY‘S HIGHLIGHTS

DUBAI

* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 3,894 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index added 0.3 percent to 4,567 points.

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index fell 0.6 percent to 8,483 points.

QATAR

* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 11,891 points.

EGYPT

* The index rose 0.7 percent to 9,599 points.

KUWAIT

* The index lost 0.4 percent to 6,623 points.

OMAN

* The index rose 1.0 percent to 6,655 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index inched down 0.1 percent to 1,432 points. (Editing by Andrew Torchia)