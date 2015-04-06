MIDEAST STOCKS-Property firms buoy Dubai; Saudi rallies a bit, Egypt continues slide

* Delay in U.S. rate hike pleases Dubai property investors

* DAMAC continues sharp rise after London project news

* Oil rebound only boosts Saudi slightly

* Low Saudi turnover shows market technically weak

* Poor March PMI adds to pressure on Egypt

By Andrew Torchia

DUBAI, April 6 (Reuters) - Real estate-related shares led Dubai’s stock market higher on Monday while Saudi Arabia rose modestly because of higher oil prices. Heavy profit-taking, fuelled by weak economic data, continued to weigh on Egypt.

The Dubai stock index climbed 1.2 percent, buoyed in part by last week’s poor U.S. jobs data, which appeared to reduce chances that the U.S. Federal Reserve would hike interest rates anytime soon.

Gulf economies will probably imitate U.S. monetary policy because of their currency pegs, and a delay to tightening is positive for the interest rate-sensitive real estate firms which are weighted heavily in Dubai.

Union Properties climbed 7.9 percent, Deyar rose 4.4 percent and the biggest property firm, Emaar , added 1.7 percent.

DAMAC, which surged 8.0 percent on Sunday after saying it would consider taking an equity stake in a project to build a 50-storey mixed-use tower in central London - its entry into Britain’s property market - added a further 6.6 percent.

Saudi Arabia’s stock market rebounded, although it closed well off its highs and turnover was the lowest since November, suggesting the market remains technically weak.

The stock index had sunk 1.7 percent on Sunday because of the prospect of lower oil prices after world powers reached a preliminary nuclear deal with Iran, which could lead to a lifting of sanctions on Tehran and more Iranian oil supplied to the market. Brent oil plunged nearly 4.0 percent on Thursday.

Brent rebounded 3.3 percent to $56.75 a barrel on Monday, encouraging cautious buying-back of Saudi stocks. Saudi Basic Industries, the biggest petrochemical firm, rose 1.2 percent.

Egypt’s index, which tumbled 3.2 percent on Sunday as a three-week spate of heavy profit-taking continued, fell a further 1.2 percent on Monday.

The Egyptian index has plunged 15 percent from February’s multi-year peak and is down 4.7 percent year-to-date, though it is still up 25 percent from the end of 2013.

One reason for the pull-back has been disappointing economic data; the non-oil private sector shrank in March for the third month in a row, though at a slower pace than the previous month’s contraction, a purchasing managers’ survey showed on Sunday.

Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding was the most heavily traded stock on Monday after shareholders approved proposals including plans for the company to expand into new sectors such as power, transport and logistics. The stock ended flat at 1.04 Egyptian pounds.

MONDAY‘S HIGHLIGHTS

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index gained 0.3 percent to 8,619 points.

DUBAI

* The index rose 1.2 percent to 3,711 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index edged up 0.3 percent to 4,554 points.

QATAR

* The index edged down 0.3 percent to 11,732 points.

EGYPT

* The index dropped 1.2 percent to 8,508 points.

KUWAIT

* The index inched up 0.1 percent to 6,213 points.

OMAN

* The index edged up 0.2 percent to 6,297 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index climbed 0.6 percent to 1,441 points. (Editing by Andrew Torchia)