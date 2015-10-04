FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets move little but Qatar buoyed by rate pledge
#Financials
October 4, 2015 / 2:43 PM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets move little but Qatar buoyed by rate pledge

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Trading volumes generally modest
    * Saudi's Dar Al Arkan up after housing fund conversion news
    * Insurance stocks again among top gainers
    * Qatar outperforms after central bank chief reassures
    * Dubai activity focuses on low-priced stocks

    By Andrew Torchia
    DUBAI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Middle East stock markets moved
little in modest trading volumes on Sunday as uncertainty over
oil prices and the global market environment kept many investors
away.
    The Saudi stock index climbed 0.4 percent as real
estate developer Dar Al Arkan gained 1.5 percent after
news that the government planned to convert a state-owned
housing fund into a bank, which could boost provision of housing
finance in the kingdom.
    Several insurance stocks were again among the top gainers
after a bullish report on the sector last week by Standard &
Poor's, which said gross insurance premiums in Saudi Arabia
could rise nearly 25 percent this year, mainly because of tariff
increases. 
    Al Alamiya jumped 9.9 percent and Al Sagr
Insurance surged 5.8 percent.
    But miner Ma'aden continued a downward trend which
has pushed it 13 percent lower in the past three weeks as
commodity-related equities around the world have sagged. The
stock fell 1.4 percent to a nine-month low of 27.80 riyals.
    Qatar outperformed the region, rising 0.5 percent,
after the central bank governor said he would not imitate any
U.S. interest rate hike. He signalled that he wanted monetary
conditions to stay loose after an unexpected jump in Qatari
short-term market rates last Thursday. 
    United Development was particularly strong, adding
 2.3 percent after saying on Thursday that it had
signed a deal to borrow 738 million riyals ($203 million) from
two local banks to fund its Medina Centrale property project.
    Dubai's stock index fell 0.7 percent with
activity focusing on low-priced stocks favoured by local retail
investors. Builder Arabtec, the most heavily traded
stock, slid 2.1 percent.
    Abu Dhabi edged down 0.1 percent with volume once
again concentrated in second-tier stocks. Bank of Sharjah
 jumped 3.8 percent in its heaviest trade since April
20.
    Egypt's index dropped 0.7 percent because of
profit-taking in a wide range of stocks. But Arab Polavara
 rose 0.5 percent after trading disclosure statements
in the last few days showed major shareholders buying about a
million shares in the company.
    
    SUNDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
        
    SAUDI ARABIA
    * The index climbed 0.4 percent to 7,371 points.
        
    DUBAI
    * The index fell 0.7 percent to 3,594 points. 
    
    ABU DHABI
    * The index edged down 0.1 percent to 4,518 points.
    
    QATAR
    * The index rose 0.5 percent to 11,514 points.
    
    EGYPT
    * The index dropped 0.7 percent to 7,263 points.
    
    KUWAIT
    * The index slipped 0.2 percent to 5,708 points.
    
    OMAN
    * The index edged up 0.2 percent to 5,803 points.
    
    BAHRAIN
    * The index fell 0.4 percent to 1,271 points.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Jon Boyle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
