MIDEAST STOCKS-Most of Gulf barely moves but property firms buoy Qatar
#Financials
October 6, 2015 / 2:27 PM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Most of Gulf barely moves but property firms buoy Qatar

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Trading volumes thin around region
    * Several major Saudi consumer-focused stocks drop
    * Second-tier real estate firms weak in Dubai
    * Qatar still outperforming after c.bank rates pledge
    * Qatar German Medical Devices surges in heavy trade

    By Andrew Torchia
    DUBAI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets traded
sideways in thin volumes on Tuesday but real estate-related
shares continued to buoy Qatar after the central bank governor
ruled out tightening monetary policy.
    In most of the region, investors are worried about low oil
prices and tightening liquidity in banking systems due to the
reduction in state oil revenues.
    Saudi Arabia's stock index closed flat. Alinma Bank
, the most heavily traded stock, rose 1.5 percent, but
several major plays on Saudi consumer demand fell, showing
concern about the risk of an economic slowdown next year if oil
prices stay low and the government curbs spending.
    Retailer Saudi Marketing Co dropped 2.1 percent
and travel agent Al Tayyar Travel sank 4.6 percent.
    Dubai's stock index edged up 0.02 percent to 3,660
points, pulling back after it neared technical resistance around
3,700 points, which capped the market repeatedly in September.
    Blue chip Emaar Properties rose 1.3 percent but
second-tier real estate stocks were sluggish. Apartment prices
in Dubai have fallen 11 percent in the past 12 months and will
decline further because of tighter regulations, rising inflation
and a strong United Arab Emirates currency, industry consultants
JLL said in a report on Tuesday. 
    The most heavily traded stock in Dubai, GFH Financial
, added 0.4 percent after the company reported further
progress in settling its debts; it said it had repaid a further
$37.5 million, leaving it with $137 million of outstanding debt.
     Abu Dhabi's stock index slipped 0.2 percent. The
standout was Qatar, which added 1.0 percent; it has
outperformed the region since the central bank governor said at
the weekend that he did not foresee liquidity tightening and
would not imitate any interest rate hike in the United States.
    Money market rates have also been rising in Qatar, though
less dramatically than in the UAE, and it is not clear whether
the central bank will take any concrete action to keep them
down, especially given the Qatari riyal's peg to the U.S.
dollar.
    Nevertheless, the governor's statement has improved investor
sentiment, especially towards interest rate-sensitive real
estate stocks. Property firm Ezdan Holding, the most
heavily traded stock, climbed 2.6 percent on Tuesday.
    Qatar German Medical Devices, which has seen
unusually heavy volumes for the past two days, surged 4.6
percent.
    Egypt's market was closed for a national holiday.
    
    TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
        
    SAUDI ARABIA
    * The index was flat at 7,462 points.
        
    DUBAI
    * The index edged up 0.02 percent to 3,660 points. 
    
    ABU DHABI
    * The index slipped 0.2 percent to 4,555 points.
    
    QATAR
    * The index added 1.0 percent to 11,686 points.
    
    KUWAIT
    * The index edged up 0.1 percent to 5,735 points.
    
    OMAN
    * The index edged down 0.2 percent to 5,832 points.
    
    BAHRAIN
    * The index fell 0.3 percent to 1,273 points.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
