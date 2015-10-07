FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf surges on strong oil, bank earnings; Egypt up
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 7, 2015 / 1:41 PM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf surges on strong oil, bank earnings; Egypt up

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Petrochemicals, oil-related shares across region climb
    * Saudi trading volume rises sharply
    * Q3 earnings boost Alinma Bank, Banque Saudi Fransi
    * Dubai index rises above technical resistance
    * Qalaa Holdings surges in Egypt

    By Andrew Torchia
    DUBAI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Major Middle East stock markets
rose on Wednesday as a leap in oil prices boosted petrochemical
and energy-related shares across the region. 
    Egypt ended a three-day losing streak as emerging markets
gained globally.
    Brent crude jumped 5.4 percent on Tuesday, closing
above $50 a barrel for the first time in a month, and rose
further to $52.90 during the Gulf day on Wednesday.
    The U.S. Energy Information Administration predicted in a
report that global oil demand would grow by the most in six
years in 2016 while non-OPEC supply would stall. Overall, the
report suggested a global supply glut might be easing.
    If oil prices have indeed bottomed out - which remains
uncertain - that would be very good news for Gulf equities,
since much of their weakness has been due not to the absolute
level of oil prices but to fears that they could sink further.
    The Saudi stock index climbed 1.9 percent as daily
trading volume expanded 58 percent, a positive technical sign.
    Top petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries,
its earnings highly sensitive to oil, surged 4.1 percent. Three
other petrochemical firms were among the 10 most heavily traded
stocks, and all of them rose.
    Meanwhile, some banks beat forecasts as the third-quarter
corporate earnings reporting season began. Alinma Bank
, the most heavily traded stock, gained 1.8 percent
after reporting a 13.3 percent rise in quarterly profit.
Analysts had expected roughly flat earnings.
    Banque Saudi Fransi rose 2.7 percent after posting
a 10.2 percent rise in third-quarter net profit. Analysts had
been expecting growth of around 5 percent, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
    But Riyad Bank fell 0.7 percent after announcing a
16.5 percent fall in profit that it blamed on declining
operating income. Analysts had predicted flat earnings.
        
    DUBAI, EGYPT
    Dubai's stock index rose 1.4 percent to 3,712
points as trading volume nearly doubled. It rose above technical
resistance around 3,700 points, which capped it repeatedly in
September. A second straight close above 3,700 would confirm a
break and point the index up to around 3,900 points, the size of
its recent range suggests.
    Real estate developer DAMAC surged 4.3 percent
and was the market's second most heavily traded stock after the
company said it was starting a month-long roadshow to showcase
its portfolio and promote Dubai as investment destination. It
will attend events and exhibitions in India, Britain and Kenya.
    Abu Dhabi climbed 0.8 percent as blue chip Aldar
Properties gained 2.9 percent. Qatar rose 0.9
percent as drilling rig provider Gulf International Services
 jumped 4.8 percent and petrochemical producer
Industries Qatar climbed 2.1 percent.
    Egypt's market, which had been soft this week because of
poor purchasing managers' data and EFG Hermes' downgrade of the
market to neutral, strengthened along with Asian stock markets.
The Cairo index added 1.6 percent.
    Qalaa Holdings surged 3.7 percent after it said it
had received a preliminary offer from Qena Cement to buy stakes
in its subsidiaries ASEC Minya and ASEC Ready Mix Concrete.

    WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
        
    SAUDI ARABIA
    * The index surged 1.9 percent to 7,603 points.
        
    DUBAI
    * The index rose 1.4 percent to 3,712 points. 
    
    ABU DHABI
    * The index climbed 0.8 percent to 4,589 points.
    
    QATAR
    * The index rose 0.9 percent to 11,789 points.
    
    EGYPT
    * The index climbed 1.6 percent to 7,355 points.
    
    KUWAIT
    * The index edged up 0.1 percent to 5,739 points.
    
    OMAN
    * The index rose 0.5 percent to 5,860 points.
    
    BAHRAIN
    * The index edged down 0.3 percent to 1,269 points.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.