FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS-Beltone bid boosts Egypt, petchems buoy Saudi
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 8, 2015 / 1:51 PM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Beltone bid boosts Egypt, petchems buoy Saudi

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Orascom Telecom surges, Beltone soars on M&A plan
    * Egypt financial and investment stocks generally strong
    * Cairo trading volume highest this year
    * Saudi petchems up despite slight pull-back in oil
    * QNB edges down although Q3 earnings beat forecasts

    By Andrew Torchia
    DUBAI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - News that Orascom Telecom Media and
Technology is seeking to buy Beltone Financial boosted Egypt's
stock market on Thursday, while rebounding petrochemical shares
continued to buoy Saudi Arabia.
    Orascom Telecom and Act Financial want to buy
Beltone for 650 million Egyptian pounds ($83 million),
Orascom said in a statement to the bourse.
    That was bullish news for a market that has been hit in
recent months by sluggish economic growth and foreign exchange
shortages. Orascom shares surged 8.6 percent and Beltone soared
20.8 percent.
    The Cairo stock index climbed 1.9 percent.
Financial and investment firms in general were strong on the
news of interest in the financial sector, with EFG Hermes
 gaining 4.8 percent and Qalaa Holdings 
surging 7.7 percent.
    Trading volume in the Egyptian market shot up to its highest
level this year, a positive technical signal. The index has
formed a gradual uptrend channel from August's 20-month low.
    Saudi Arabia's index, which had jumped 1.9 percent
on Wednesday in response to a leap in oil prices, added 1.1
percent even though oil prices fell back slightly.
    In a signal that some investors are betting that oil may
finally have bottomed, petrochemical shares stayed strong, with
Saudi Basic Industries climbing 5.2 percent.
    Telecommunications firm Mobily, beaten down this
year by an earnings restatement scandal, continued recovering,
adding 6.0 percent. The company said arbitration proceedings in
a dispute over its claims against rival operator Zain Saudi
, which have hurt its earnings, were progressing.
    However, Yanbu Cement dropped 2.3 percent after
reporting that net profit fell 11 percent from a year earlier in
the third quarter to 145 million riyals ($38.7 million).
    Elsewhere in the Gulf, Dubai's index dropped 0.1
percent. Builder Arabtec, the most heavily traded
stock, slipped 1.6 percent but blue chip developer Emaar
Properties added 0.6 percent.
    Abu Dhabi fell 0.9 percent as Abu Dhabi Commercial
Bank pulled back 1.8 percent.
    Qatar's market edged down 0.3 percent; Qatar National
Bank, the Gulf's biggest listed lender, fell by the
same amount after it posted a 6.1 percent increase in
third-quarter net profit to 3.11 billion riyals ($854 million).
Analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast 2.94 billion
riyals.    
    
    THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
        
    SAUDI ARABIA
    * The index rose 1.1 percent to 7,685 points.
        
    DUBAI
    * The index edged down 0.1 percent to 3,706 points.
    
    ABU DHABI
    * The index fell 0.9 percent to 4,546 points.
    
    QATAR
    * The index edged down 0.3 percent to 11,755 points.
    
    EGYPT
    * The index surged 1.9 percent to 7,492 points.
    
    KUWAIT
    * The index dropped 0.5 percent to 5,709 points.
    
    OMAN
    * The index edged up 0.1 percent to 5,867 points.
    
    BAHRAIN
    * The index fell 1.1 percent to 1,255 points.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.