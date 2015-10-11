FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS-Petrochemicals boost Saudi; other markets sluggish
#Financials
October 11, 2015 / 1:16 PM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Petrochemicals boost Saudi; other markets sluggish

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Saudi index tests technical resistance
    * Five petchems among 10 most heavily traded stocks
    * Vodafone Qatar leaps in very active trade
    * Orascom's bid for Beltone continues to buoy Egypt
    * Financial and investment firms bought in general

    By Andrew Torchia
    DUBAI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's main share market
index rose on Sunday as investors continued to buy beaten-down
petrochemical shares on hopes that oil prices may have bottomed
out, while most other regional bourses were sluggish.
    Brent oil's strong recovery above $50 a barrel last
week made investors more comfortable with petrochemical
stocks. Sector leader Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) 
climbed 3.2 percent to 89.25 riyals on Sunday, while four other
stocks in sector were also among the 10 most-traded stocks and
saw their prices surge.
    Although the outlook for oil and therefore petrochemical
prices remains unclear, equity valuations are now seen low
enough to interest investors. Analysts' median target price for
SABIC is 106 riyals, according to Thomson Reuters data.
    The Saudi stock index rose 1.9 percent to 7,827
points in active trade, testing technical resistance at
7,812-7,953 points, its highs in September and at the end of
August.
    Among other big Saudi gainers, oil shipper Bahri
 surged 8.9 percent after its net profit for the three
months to Sept. 30 came in at 510.3 million riyals, up from
84.85 million riyals in the same period a year earlier. Albilad
Capital had forecast 300 million riyals. 
    Miner Ma'aden added 3.6 percent in unusually heavy
trade after saying it had started trial production at the Ad
Duwayhi gold mine; the average annual production capacity of Ad
Duwayhi was estimated at 180,000 ounces of gold. Commercial
production is to start in the first quarter of 2016.
    But Almarai, the Gulf's largest dairy company,
slipped 0.6 percent after reporting a 10.3 percent rise in its
third-quarter net profit to 595.1 million riyals; analysts had
forecast 602.9 million riyals. 
    
    GULF, EGYPT
    Other Gulf stock markets were more sluggish. Prices in most
of those markets had dropped less than Saudi Arabia earlier this
year, and they remain preocuppied by risks such as a worsening
of banking sector liquidity and asset quality due to low oil
prices, which have reduced flows of state money into banks.
    Dubai's market index edged up 0.2 percent in thin
trade. The most heavily traded stock, GFH Financial,
added 2.8 percent. 
    At the end of last week Fitch Ratings affirmed the company's
long-term rating at B-minus with a stable outlook; in a
statement to the bourse on Sunday, GFH said this was an
endorsement of the company's strategy in handling its debt and
that higher ratings were expected in future.
    Abu Dhabi's index added 0.4 percent on buying of blue
chips such as Aldar Properties, up 0.4 percent, and
First Gulf Bank, up 0.7 percent.
    Qatar climbed 0.9 percent as Vodafone Qatar
, the most heavily traded stock, surged 6.2 percent in
its largest volume since February.
    Drilling rig provider Gulf International Services 
was another big gainer, jumping 4.6 percent on the back of firm
oil prices.
    Egypt's index added 0.8 percent in heavy trade,
still buoyed by Thursday's news that Orascom Telecom 
and Act Financial aim to buy Beltone for 650 million
Egyptian pounds ($83 million). 
    Orascom Telecom, the most active stock, climbed a further
2.7 percent on Sunday and Beltone, which had soared 20.8 percent
on Thursday, jumped 7.4 percent.
    The merger activity sparked interest in financial and
investment firms in general, with EFG Hermes gaining
4.5 percent and Qalaa Holdings surging 7.4 percent.
    
    SUNDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
        
    SAUDI ARABIA
    * The index rose 1.9 percent to 7,827 points.
        
    DUBAI
    * The index edged up 0.2 percent to 3,713 points. 
    
    ABU DHABI
    * The index rose 0.4 percent to 4,565 points.
    
    QATAR
    * The index climbed 0.9 percent to 11,856 points.
    
    EGYPT
    * The index rose 0.8 percent to 7,548 points.
    
    KUWAIT
    * The index was up 0.3 percent at 5,728 points.
    
    OMAN
    * The index advanced 1.1 percent to 5,932 points.
    
    BAHRAIN
    * The index closed flat at 1,255 points.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
