MIDEAST STOCKS-Amer Group boosts Egypt; Saudi stalls at chart barrier
October 12, 2015 / 1:36 PM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Amer Group boosts Egypt; Saudi stalls at chart barrier

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Amer leaps ahead of trading suspension, split of company
    * Ignites interest in other real estate stocks
    * United Arab Stevedoring up on New Suez Canal plan
    * Saudi petchems fall back after rally
    * Mobily rises after committee ruling on compensation

    By Andrew Torchia
    DUBAI, Oct 12 (Reuters) - A surge in the shares of real
estate developer Amer Group boosted Egypt's stock
market on Monday, while a recovery of Saudi Arabia's market
stalled as the index ran into technical resistance.
    Egypt's index surged 1.4 percent as Amer jumped 8.8
percent. The exchange said it would suspend trading in the
company's shares from next Monday until it completed its planned
split into two companies; investors are bullish on the split,
and they scrambled to buy the stock while they still could.
    Amer's surge ignited interest in other real estate stocks,
with Palm Hills Development rising 1.9 percent and
Talaat Mostafa adding 1.6 percent.
    Consultants JLL said in their third-quarter report on the
Cairo real estate market that there was "increasing confidence
and positive performance in the...market as a result of the
improved economic and political environment in Egypt".
    JLL also noted that depreciation of the Egyptian pound
earlier this year had increased interest in purchases of
apartments and villas. Many investors think the currency may
depreciate further in coming months, making real estate a hedge
against a weak currency.
    United Arab Stevedoring soared 11.5 percent after
saying it aimed to acquire land next to the New Suez Canal as a
base for expanded operations. It did not elaborate.
    Gulf markets were much more subdued. The Saudi index
, which had risen sharply in the past several days on the
back of rebounding petrochemical stocks, edged down 0.1 percent
to 7,817 points after hitting a chart barrier at 7,812-7,953
points, its highs in September and at the end of August.
    Leading petchem Saudi Basic Industries slipped 1.1
percent and National Commercial Bank, the kingdom's
largest bank by assets, fell 0.9 percent after it posted a net
profit of 1.99 billion riyals in the three months to Sept. 30.
Analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast NCB would
make 2.23 billion riyals.
    But telecommunications operator Mobily gained 1.7
percent in active trade as it resumed trading after a one-day
suspension in response to preliminary decisions of the market
regulator's Committees for the Resolution of Securities
Disputes.
    Mobily said late on Sunday that a committee had rejected
investors' demands for compensation for losses suffered as a
result of the company's restatements of its earnings. This was
taken as positive news by investors, though the company's legal
and business problems are not over. 
    Oil shipper Bahri continued a strong recovery
triggered by last week's rebound of oil prices; it climbed a
further 3.7 percent.
    In Qatar, the index edged up 0.1 percent though Dlala
Brokerage jumped 6.4 percent in unusually heavy trade.
    Dubai's index rose 0.3 percent as commodities
shipper Gulf Navigation jumped 6.0 percent. Abu
Dhabi's index edged down 0.1 percent.
         
    MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
        
    SAUDI ARABIA
    * The index edged down 0.1 percent to 7,817 points.
        
    DUBAI
    * The index rose 0.3 percent to 3,723 points. 
    
    ABU DHABI
    * The index edged down 0.1 percent to 4,561 points.
    
    QATAR
    * The index edged up 0.1 percent to 11,869 points.
    
    EGYPT
    * The index climbed 1.4 percent to 7,651 points.
    
    KUWAIT
    * The index edged up 0.1 percent to 5,734 points.
    
    OMAN
    * The index rose 0.5 percent to 5,963 points.
    
    BAHRAIN
    * The index fell 0.2 percent to 1,252 points.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Keith Weir)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
