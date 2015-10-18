MIDEAST STOCKS-SABIC boosts Saudi after Q3 beat; FX fears hit Egypt

* SABIC profit falls 9.4 pct but cost-cutting limits drop * Sahara Petrochemical shares jump on Q3 earnings * Other Gulf markets much more subdued * Egypt c.bank action may signal period of currency weakness By Andrew Torchia DUBAI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Better-than-expected earnings at top petrochemical producer Saudi Basic Industries boosted the Saudi stock market on Sunday, while most Gulf bourses moved little and Egypt fell on fears of currency depreciation. SABIC reported a 9.4 percent drop in third-quarter net profit to 5.6 billion riyals ($1.5 billion) due to slumping product sales prices, but it beat analysts' average forecast of 4.36 billion riyals because of cost-cutting. [ID:nL8N12I07K} That was enough to boost the stock by 2.9 percent to 90.25 riyals, bringing its gains over the past 10 trading days to 15 percent. The Saudi stock index climbed 1.2 percent. Shares in Saudi petrochemical makers plunged in the last several months as low oil prices slashed their profit margins and because of concern the Saudi government, facing a huge budget deficit, might seek to raise revenue by increasing gas feedstock prices. But growing hopes that oil prices may have bottomed out, with Brent crude hovering around $50 a barrel, have encouraged some investors to start buying back petchems in the last couple of weeks. Nine analysts rate SABIC a "buy" or "strong buy" and five "hold", according to Thomson Reuters data; the median target price is 105 riyals. Sahara Petrochemical jumped 7.0 percent on Sunday after it said third-quarter earnings soared 608 percent, partly because its year-earlier earnings were hit by an unplanned shutdown of a plant. But a third firm in the sector, Saudi Kayan, sank 1.1 percent after tumbling 9.8 percent on Thursday following its announcement of a third-quarter loss. SABB Takaful soared 9.6 percent in unusually heavy trade, rebounding after a couple days of sharp declines. Elsewhere in the Gulf, markets were much more subdued. The Dubai index edged up 0.3 percent as the most heavily traded stock, GFH Financial, added 0.9 percent. The company said it had agreed to acquire an industrial real estate portfolio in the United States in a deal worth $125 million - potentially a fresh sign that it is putting its debt restructurings behind it. Abu Dhabi gained 0.6 percent as telecommunications blue chip Etisalat, which has risen 22 percent since late August, added 0.7 percent to 15.25 dirhams. Five analysts rate the stock a "buy" or "strong buy" and four a "hold"; their median target price is 14.60 dirhams, according to Thomson Reuters data. The company opened its shares to buying by foreign and institutional investors on Sept. 15 and may eventually become part of MSCI's emerging market index. Qatar edged down 0.1 percent, though Barwa Real Estate climbed 1.1 percent. In Egypt, the market fell 0.7 percent. It had dropped 1.0 percent on Thursday after the central bank allowed the Egyptian pound to weaken to 7.83 per dollar from 7.73, the first official depreciation since July. The central bank sold dollars at a cut-off price of 7.93 per dollar Sunday, a further 0.10 pounds weaker. The 10 most heavily traded stocks moved only narrowly, however, indicating the market was not in the grip of a major sell-off. SUNDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS SAUDI ARABIA * The index climbed 1.2 percent to 7,793 points. DUBAI * The index edged up 0.3 percent to 3,708 points. ABU DHABI * The index rose 0.6 percent to 4,563 points. QATAR * The index edged down 0.1 percent to 11,761 points. EGYPT * The index fell 0.7 percent. KUWAIT * The index gained 0.7 percent. OMAN * The index added 0.3 percent to 5,925 points. BAHRAIN * The index fell 0.7 percent to 1,249 points. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Mark Potter)