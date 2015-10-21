FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi index drops on prospect of fiscal reform
October 21, 2015 / 1:26 PM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi index drops on prospect of fiscal reform

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Reforms could include lower energy subsidiees
    * Petrochemical shares among the biggest fallers
    * Saudi index records steepest drop since late August
    * Egypt index steady after c.bank governor says will step
down
    * Gulf markets downbeat

    By Matt Smith
    DUBAI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's share index 
made its largest decline in two months on Wednesday after an
International Monetary Fund (IMF) official said the kingdom was
considering a wide range of fiscal reforms in response to a
record budget deficit. 
    Other Gulf markets also fell, with renewed weakness in oil
prices and mixed company results sapping investor confidence. 
    Fiscal reforms in Saudi Arabia, which could include lower
energy subsidies, could hurt corporate profits in some sectors,
especially the petrochemical industry. 
    Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), the Gulf's
largest listed company, fell 3.7 percent as 19 of Saudi's 20
biggest stocks declined. 
    The IMF estimated on Wednesday that the kingdom would post a
record budget deficit of well over $100 billion this year,
amounting to 21.6 percent of gross domestic product, as low oil
prices shrink state revenues. 
    This was a marginally larger deficit than the IMF had
previously forecast. 
    "The IMF report doesn't bode well for 2016 either," said
Asim Bukhtiar, head of research at Saudi Fransi Capital. 
    "The market is looking for clarity. In coming weeks we will
learn official thinking on the 2016 budget, and right now the
market is trying to gauge how big the spending cuts will be."   
    Saudi Telecom Co plunged 7 percent after it
reported a 31 percent drop in third-quarter profit that was
bigger than analysts had forecast. 
    This period included the annual Haj pilgrimage, which is
usually a money maker for the Saudi mobile operator as foreign
visitors use expensive international roaming or local mobile SIM
cards while in country.
    The profit drop seemed to stun investors, who had lifted
STC's shares to an 11-week closing high on Tuesday before its
results were announced. 
    Shares in Rabigh Refining And Petrochemical Co 
(PetroRabigh) tumbled 10.1 percent after the company swung to a
third-quarter net loss. 
    The Saudi stock index dropped 2.7 percent, its biggest
decline since Aug. 24 and lowest close since Oct. 6.
    "The economy is having a significant wobble and that is
affecting market sentiment," Bukhtiar added.
    In Egypt, Cairo's main index rose 0.1 percent after
central bank governor Hisham Ramez's surprise decision not to
renew his term when it expires in November. 
    Ramez had devalued Egypt's currency and cracked down on
black market currency trading, so investors will be pondering
whether his exit will stall further devaluations. 
    
    WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
        
    SAUDI ARABIA
    * The index dropped 2.7 percent to 7,479 points.
        
    DUBAI
    * The index fell 1.6 percent to 3,625 points. 
    
    ABU DHABI
    * The index dropped 1.2 percent to 4,530 points.
    
    QATAR
    * The index fell 0.7 percent to 11,670 points.
    
    EGYPT
    * The index rose 0.1 percent to 7,669 points.
    
    KUWAIT
    * The index fell 0.2 percent to 5,793 points.

    OMAN
    * The index slipped 0.03 percent to 5,918 points.
    
    BAHRAIN
    * The index was flat at 1,249 points.

 (Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
