FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi tumbles as energy price rises considered
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 27, 2015 / 1:47 PM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi tumbles as energy price rises considered

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Oil minister confirms domestic price reforms under study
    * Could dampen consumer spending and corporate profits
    * Most of Gulf down on weak oil, global equities
    * Defensive Qatar outperforms most of region
    * Egypt's GB Auto rises on deal with China's Chery

    By Andrew Torchia
    DUBAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market fell
sharply on Tuesday after the oil minister said the government
was considering whether to raise domestic energy prices, a
reform that could initially at least hurt consumer spending and
corporate profits.
    Asked on the sidelines of a mining conference if he expected
domestic energy prices to increase in the near term, Ali
al-Naimi said: "What you are asking is: is it under study? And
the answer is yes." 
    Naimi did not give any details of the possible changes,
which could form part of a major tightening of fiscal policy
next year as the government reduces a budget deficit estimated
at well over $100 billion in 2015.
    In the past, officials have spoken privately of the
possibility of cutting price subsidies for gasoline, other
fuels, electricity and the gas feedstock used by Saudi
petrochemical producers. But Naimi's remarks were the first
public confirmation from such a senior official that such
measures were being studied. 
    The Saudi stock index sank 3.0 percent to 7,098
points, close to technical support at its August low of 6,921
points. Turnover rose as the market dropped, a negative
technical signal.
    The petrochemical sector index slid 3.4 percent as
the top producer, Saudi Basic Industries, fell 2.1
percent.
    But stocks dropped across the board, with miner Ma'aden
 slipping 5.3 percent, Al-Rajhi Bank losing
2.8 percent, and Knowledge Economic City, a developer
of industrial zones, plunging 10 percent.
    Most other Gulf markets were also soft because of weak oil
prices and global equities. Dubai's index fell 1.0
percent to 3,518 points, testing technical support around 3,500
points, from which it bounced three times in September.
    Second-tier property developer Deyaar fell 3.2
percent after reporting a 38 percent slump in profit. Peer Union
Properties dropped 4.0 percent. 
    Abu Dhabi dropped 0.5 percent although some blue
chips were strong, with Aldar Properties up 1.8
percent.
    Qatar, seen as a defensive market because of high
dividend yields and the government's comfortable fiscal
position, once again outperformed most of the region, with its
index edging down just 0.1 percent. 
    Qatari German Co for Medical Devices soared 9.9
percent in its heaviest trade since June. Earlier this week it
reported a nine-month net loss of 9.4 million riyals ($2.6
million) against a year-ago loss of 9.9 million riyals.
    In Egypt, the index dropped 0.6 percent with
activity still focusing on real estate developer Amer Group
, down 5.4 percent, and its spin-off Porto Group
, which surged in early trade but closed flat.
    GB Auto climbed 2.1 percent after it said it had
signed an agreement with China's Chery International to
distribute Chery cars in Egypt.
        
    TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
        
    SAUDI ARABIA
    * The index tumbled 3.0 percent to 7,098 points.
        
    DUBAI
    * The index fell 1.0 percent to 3,518 points. 
    
    ABU DHABI
    * The index dropped 0.5 percent to 4,391 points.
    
    QATAR
    * The index edged down 0.1 percent to 11,715 points.
    
    EGYPT
    * The index fell 0.6 percent to 7,354 points.
    
    KUWAIT
    * The index edged down 0.2 percent to 5,792 points.

    OMAN
    * The index edged up 0.1 percent to 5,938 points.
    
    BAHRAIN
    * The index fell 0.4 percent to 1,249 points.

 (Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.